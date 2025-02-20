Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Talon PV to provide US-made cells to SEG Solar modules

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

News

India advises co-location of energy storage with solar PV

News

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

News

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

Editors' Blog

Talon PV to provide US-made cells to SEG Solar modules

News

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

News

Data-driven techniques and robotics are among key trends in O&M

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Talon PV and SEG Solar signing ceremony.
“As US-based manufacturers, we share a responsibility to drive the resurgence of American manufacturing and support local job creation,” said SEG CEO Jim Wood, right. Image: SEG Solar.

US cell manufacturer Talon PV and US module manufacturer SEG Solar have signed a deal that will see the former provide n-type cells for the latter’s modules from the first quarter of 2026.

The cell manufacturer is currently developing a manufacturing facility in the US, which will have an annual production capacity of 4GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells. The company initially planned to commission the facility in the fourth quarter of this year, but now plans to bring the plant online in the first quarter of next year, to coincide with the dates of the SEG supply deal.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Talon said the deal would “significantly increase” the amount of US-made components in SEG’s modules, and help the products meet the threshold for the domestic content bonus, an aspect of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that awards companies a 10% investment tax credit for using domestically-produced products in renewable energy projects.

“As US-based manufacturers, we share a responsibility to drive the resurgence of American manufacturing and support local job creation,” said SEG CEO Jim Wood. “With the support of the IRA, this collaboration will not only enhance our product competitiveness but also accelerate the growth of clean energy jobs in our community.”

A double-edged sword

The IRA has helped usher in a new wave of investment into the US clean energy space, with figures from the Department of the Treasury noting that, between the passage of the IRA in 2022 and January of this year, companies have invested more than US$196 billion in renewable energy in general, and US$92 billion in clean energy manufacturing in particular.

Last year, a report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie concluded that the US’ solar manufacturing capacity had nearly quadrupled in the first two years of the IRA, with manufacturers keen to take advantage of the financial benefits on offer.

Then this year, Japanese technology company TMEIC launched operations at an inverter manufacturing plant in Texas and US firm ES Foundry started production of cells at a 3GW facility in South Carolina. By the end of this month, SEG plans to commission its second production line at its Texas module manufacturing facility, which will give the plant an annual production capacity of 2GW.

However, the increasingly protectionist rhetoric of president Donald Trump has raised questions for the viability of US solar manufacturing. This month, Trump announced 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium, key materials in the construction of PV modules just a week after Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies announced it has paused plans to build a cell plant in the US, citing policy uncertainty.

This week, ES Foundry CEO Alex Zhu told PV Tech Premium that tax benefits guaranteed under the IRA have become a cornerstone of many companies’ financial calculus when deciding whether or not to invest in US manufacturing capacity, and that without this supportive legislation “the whole industry will disappear”.

While experts from advisory firm Baker Tilly wrote for PV Tech earlier this year that IRA tax credits “should not be impacted” under Trump’s administration, it is unclear how this combination of limiting federal support for renewable energy projects and encouraging domestic manufacturing will affect the US solar sector in the long-term.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
americas, cells, deals, domestic content requirement, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, legislation, manufacturing, modules, SEG Solar, supply chains, talon pv, us

Read Next

pi berlin
Premium

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

February 20, 2025
The PV industry has been playing a game of 'whack a mole' in tackling module defects over the past decade, according to Kiwa Pi Berlin.
A Nexamp community solar project.

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

February 20, 2025
US community solar has installed a record of 1.7GW in 2024, a 35% increase from 2023, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie and trade body the Coalition for Community Solar Access.
A SolarEdge event stand.

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

February 20, 2025
The firm posted net losses (in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)) of US$1.81 billion over 2024 .
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

February 19, 2025
Canadian solar cell and module manufacturer Heliene has signed a multi-year agreement with PV frame producer Origami Solar for the supply of steel frame modules.
TrinaTracker delegates sign land-lease agreement for PV tracker manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia

TrinaTracker opens 3GW manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

February 19, 2025
TrinaTracker, the tracker arm of Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar, has opened a tracker manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia with an annual production capacity of 3GW.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

February 18, 2025
Sunnova said the job cuts are part of “an optimisation of its business" and the cuts will save around US$35 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

News

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

Features, Interviews

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

News

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.