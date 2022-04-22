Essent, Solinoor to collaborate on PV-powered green hydrogen projects

The first green hydrogen collaborative project will have 5MW of electrolysis capacity and be powered with solar PV. Image: Toshiba.

Dutch energy company Essent and solar developer Solinoor will collaborate on the development of green hydrogen projects in the Netherlands using ground-based and floating solar PV.

The first collaborative project will have 5MW of electrolysis capacity that will deliver green hydrogen locally.

The project will also have colocated battery storage to “guarantee the continuity of the operation” and the companies are exploring possible use of wind energy to keep production of green hydrogen.

Vahid Kharidar, director of Solinoor, said: “We believe that there is always a solution for our industry to move to 100% green energy, even when we have challenges with limited transport capacity on the grid.

“Essent and Solinoor go one step further and offer an integrated energy solution by using and offering different sources of green energy (solar, wind, batteries and hydrogen). Our capabilities in development, design, installation and investment fit in perfectly with Essent’s role as an energy market leader.”

Last March, the Dutch government extended its SDE++ subsidy scheme budget to US$14.3 billion with green hydrogen projects able to government subsidy.