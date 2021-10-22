Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Essentia Energia begins operations at Brazil’s ‘second largest’ solar project

By Sean Rai-Roche
Projects
Americas

Latest

Essentia Energia begins operations at Brazil’s ‘second largest’ solar project

News

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

Editors' Blog, Features

Statkraft scenario calls for greater climate action with green hydrogen a crucial component

News

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

US ROUND-UP: Cypress Creek closes financing on 270MW project, SolarEdge launches residential battery

News

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

Editors' Blog, Features

Hawaiian Electric seeks solar-plus-storage in next procurement round

News

Tesla Q3 solar installs reach 83MW, targets improved energy division profitability

News

Spain awards just 866MW of solar in renewables auction as prices jump

News

JP Morgan fund buys majority stake in Falck Renewables

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Essentia said the plant is Brazil’s second largest and the third biggest in Latin America. larImage: Soltec

Essentia Energia has begun operations at its 475MW Sol do Sertao solar power plant in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

Sol do Sertao is the second largest solar project in Brazil and the third largest in Latin America, according to Essentia.

The plant, which took 19 months to complete, utilises more than one million bifacial Hi-MO 4 modules that were exclusively supplied by LONGi, 9,000 trackers and 122 inverters across an area of 1,000 hectares.

Located in Oliveira dos Brejinhos 300 miles from the State capital, Salvador, the project represents a R$1.4 billion (US$250 million) investment by the renewable energy company.

Moreover, the plant was the largest project finance structured by Brazil’s development bank (BNDES) for a solar project up to its signing in October 2020, of R$910 million (US$167 million).

“The beginning of Sol do Sertao’s operations is an important milestone for Essentia. This is a large-scale project that was started and finished during the pandemic, proving the company’s execution capacity,” said Essentia CEO Leonardo Serpa.

Essentia Energia is investment firm Patria Investments’ renewables arm. Patria is listed on the NASDAQ and is headquartered in the Cayman Islands.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
brazil solar, essentia energia, longi solar, patria investments

Read Next

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

October 18, 2021
Recent solar wafer and cell price increases from both LONGi Solar and Tongwei, which have seen prices rise by between 5.6 – 7.7%, have underscored heightened volatility in the solar supply chain.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

September 22, 2021
Oil and gas major Shell has launched the Shell Energy brand in Brazil and has committed to investing R$3 billion (US$570 million) in renewables in the country by the end of 2025

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

September 20, 2021
The US solar policy landscape is shifting at breakneck speed, with new incentives and trade tariffs promising to alter the shape of the industry for the coming decade. Luckily Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are here to decipher the changes in the September 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.
PV Tech Premium

High energy demand and favourable governance are making Brazil a solar hotspot, say investors and analysts

September 17, 2021
PV Tech spoke to investors and analysts about why Brazil is fast becoming an attractive market for solar investment.

LONGi, Jinko and JA Solar launch module standardisation drive

September 9, 2021
Three of the solar industry’s leading manufacturers have launched a standardisation drive aimed at creating a standard for module sizing and mounting hole spacing.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

Spain awards just 866MW of solar in renewables auction as prices jump

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

Tesla Q3 solar installs reach 83MW, targets improved energy division profitability

News

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

Editors' Blog, Features

JP Morgan fund buys majority stake in Falck Renewables

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021