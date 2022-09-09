Subscribe
Group Licence
News

EU generated record 12% of electricity from solar in summer 2022

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

EU generated record 12% of electricity from solar in summer 2022

News

Maxeon Solar Technologies parts ways with CEO as it eyes ‘next phase of growth’

News

Singapore bets big on power imports

Featured Articles, Features

Powertis, ACEA to co-develop 340MW of solar PV in Italy

News

Tongwei Solar shingled modules offer high efficiencies and reliable, clean power generation at competitive costs

Product Reviews

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group buys Latvian renewables developer with 200MW solar and wind project

News

SECI seeks 2.25GW ‘round-the-clock’ renewables with latest tender

News

UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

News

Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

Interviews, News

Boviet Solar, Origis Energy expand bifacial PERC module supply deal to 1.1GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A PV plant in the Netherlands, the EU country with the highest share of solar generation in the summer. Image: Alternus Energy.

The European Union (EU) generated a record 12% of its electricity from solar between May and August 2022, a report from think tank Ember has revealed.

With solar share records broken in 18 EU member states, the bloc as a whole generated 99.4TWh of solar power this summer, up from 77.7TWh (9% of total electricity generation) in the same period last year.

Solar’s new high means the EU avoided €29 billion (US$29.1 billion) of fossil gas imports, according to Ember analysts.

As Europe is rocked by the gas crisis, solar “brings some much-needed relief”, said Paweł Czyżak, senior analyst at Ember. “Investments in solar capacity have paid off. Every terawatt hour of solar electricity helped reduce our gas consumption, saving billions for European citizens.”

In terms of countries with the largest share of solar generation, the Netherlands was top for the second year in a row, with a 23% solar share in the power mix – significantly above its 18% value in 2021 and well ahead of Germany (19%) and Spain (17%).

Ember found that the biggest jump in solar generation since 2018 in the EU was in Poland, which increased solar generation by 26 times, followed by five-fold increases in Finland and Hungary. 

While solar growth is accelerating – the year-on-year year increase of 22TWh in summer 2022 was much higher than in previous years – Ember called on the EU to make an even bigger push towards 2030.

“Solar power is quick to deploy, but barriers prevent its rapid deployment in many European countries,” the report reads.

“Ember’s recent analysis shows that plans for the upcoming years fall short of what is needed. This is largely due to permitting bottlenecks, with several countries exceeding the legally binding limits of project development times.”

The extent of permitting bottlenecks globally was revealed in a recent statement from the Global Solar Council and the Global Wind Energy Council, which said almost 1TW of under-development solar and wind generation could be constructed in the next three years if permitting is accelerated.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
ember, energy transition, european union, finland, germany, hungary, netherlands, permitting, poland, record generation, research, spain

Read Next

Aquila Capital secures financing to construct 2.6GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

September 7, 2022
German investment firm Aquila Capital has raised €1 billion in financing to support the development and construction of a 2.6GW renewables pipeline in Spain and Portugal over the next three years.
PV Tech Premium

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

September 6, 2022
Having successfully completed its transition from a solar equipment provider to a heterojunction cell and module manufacturer, Meyer Burger is looking to build on a major supply deal last month as it works to ramp up production capacity in the US.

Asia’s largest economies to see ‘exponential growth’ in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

September 6, 2022
Five of Asia’s biggest economies will exponentially grow their solar capacity in the coming years, according to new analysis from think tank Ember.

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

September 5, 2022
Nearly 1TW of under-development solar and wind generation globally could be constructed in the next three years if permitting is accelerated through open call procedures and a series of fast-track measures.

Ib vogt closes financing on 135MWp plant in Poland

September 5, 2022
Solar developer ib vogt has closed financing on a 135MW solar plant in Poland via a US$90.4 million commitment from German bank BayernLB and Siemens Financial Services.

Demand for solar-plus-storage a ‘big opportunity’ for inverter providers, says Solis

September 5, 2022
PV Tech sat down with Claire Gardner, marketing manager at inverter specialist Solis, to discuss the potential growth of European markets, the rising interest in energy storage and the importance of accurate energy data.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

News

PV Price Watch: PV production unaffected by Sichuan earthquake but polysilicon price rises again with power rationing

News

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group buys Latvian renewables developer with 200MW solar and wind project

News

Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

Interviews, News

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022