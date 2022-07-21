Subscribe
Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

By Sean Rai-Roche
Voltalia benefits from development, EPC unit performance in Q2

Tesla solar installations rebound to four-year high

RWE, SolarDuck to launch offshore floating solar pilot as they eye tech commercialisation

PPA signed by municipal utilities for 300MW/600MWh Arizona solar-plus-storage plant

Polar Racking acquires single-axis tracker manufacturer Axsus Solar

Octopus launches AU$10bn renewables platform, acquires Australia’s largest PV plant

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

Aurora Solar aims to reduce soft costs of solar installs through new AI tools

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Hybrid solar-storage projects gain ground in South Africa, Puerto Rico and Hawaii

European governments need to ensure that skills shortages do not harm future deployment efforts. Image: SolarPower Europe

Nearly 40GW of solar PV will be rolled out across Europe by the end of the year, according to SolarPower Europe (SPE), as the continent scrambles to deploy renewables and wean itself off Russian gas.

The expectation-beating figure of more than 39GW of solar PV is a significant jump on last year’s figure of 27GW, itself a decade-long installation record.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent rise in energy prices it has caused, European governments have looked to accelerate renewables deployment as a means to reduce their reliance on Russian energy imports.

SPE said Russia’s “weaponisation of energy supply” has turbocharged renewables deployment in the region this year, with 39GW of additional solar PV equivalent to 4.6 BCM of Russian gas.

“Every megawatt of energy generated by solar and renewables is fewer fossil fuels we need from Russia,” said Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SPE. “European solar is rolling out as fast as possible in anticipation of a difficult winter.”    

On 18 May, and in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU unveiled its updated EU Solar Energy Strategy as part of its overall REPowerEU programme, which is targeting 400GW of solar PV by 2025 and almost 740GW by 2030. PV Tech has explored what REPowerEU means for European solar in one of our Insights webinar series, which you can view for free here.

The European Commission (EC) has described solar PV as the “kingpin of this effort” but analysts Wood Mackenzie recently warned the technology’s contribution was in jeopardy from high raw material costs, logistical challenges and rising module prices.

On top of this, Dries Acke, policy director at SPE, said “a real challenge the sector is facing is a critical skills shortage”, which could “risk not having the number of installers and project developers that we need”.

“This cannot be overlooked in strategic planning for European energy security,” he added.

Nonetheless, today’s figures will be welcomed by European leaders and the solar industry alike but Acke cautioned that such action on renewables is needed “for this winter, and every winter that follows”.

Moving beyond REPowerEU, PV Tech has examined how Europe can go above and beyond the 740GWdc solar target set within the strategy, with many stakeholders calling for 1TW by 2030 instead.  

Meanwhile, the EC has proposed regulation that sets a voluntary target to reduce gas demand by 15% by 31 March 2023 and is pursuing the practice of joint gas purchasing to lower costs. The ‘Save Gas for a Safe Winter’ plan would also give the EC the possibility to declare a mandatory gas demand reduction following consultation with member states via a ‘Union Alert’ on security of supply.   

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
europe, european commission, european energy, european solar, pv power plants, REPowerEU, russian gas, solarpower europe

PV Tech Premium

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

July 20, 2022
Following the implementation of the US’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) on 21 June, the EU has come under increasing pressure to enact similar measures, with upcoming legislation potentially holding big implications for the region’s solar sector.

Keppel, Ocean Sun to pilot membrane-based floating PV project in Singapore

July 19, 2022
Keppel Energy Nexus has landed a contract to pilot a membrane-based nearshore floating solar PV (FPV) system at Jurong Island, Singapore using FPV company Ocean Sun’s technology.

Germany sets solar generation record as burning heatwave sweeps across Europe

July 18, 2022
Germany generated a record amount of power from solar PV on Sunday, with this expected to be repeated over the coming days amid a fierce heatwave across western Europe, according to Bloomberg.  

Indian government set to axe e-reverse auctions for renewables projects

July 18, 2022
India’s government will stop the electronic reverse auctions of renewables projects in the country amid fears it is leading to “unhealthy competition”.

Solar, wind bodies unite to drive finance into African renewables

July 15, 2022
Solar and wind trade bodies have united to organise the Africa Renewables Investment Summit to drive renewable energy financing in the continent.

Svea Solar, Wallbox partner to add EV charging solutions to home solar offering

July 13, 2022
European home solar installer Svea Solar has partnered with EV charging manufacturer Wallbox to add the technology class to its home solar solution.

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
