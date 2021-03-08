Solar Media
FIMER's PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter offers greater C&I project flexibility

By Mark Osborne
Inverters, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

FIMER has introduced its new PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter solution that is designed to cater for the increasing demand for flexibility in commercial and industrial sectors
FIMER has introduced its new PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter solution that is designed to cater for the increasing demand for flexibility in commercial and industrial sectors.

FIMER has introduced its new PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter solution that is designed to cater for the increasing demand for flexibility in commercial and industrial sectors. The new range extends FIMER’s existing string inverter portfolio to offer a host of additional performance features and address any kind of application.

Problem

Project developers are increasingly demanding PV inverters provide greater reliability, flexibility and faster commissioning for use in a myriad of complex applications such as when bifacial panels are used in rooftop projects.

Solution

The PVS-10/33-TL string inverters are designed to support flexibility in PV plant design, cost-convenient integration within communication and control architectures and openness to new technologies such as bifacial modules. The range has been designed with higher input current readiness on the 20, 30 and 33 versions. Another major advantage is the inclusion of an integrated zero export system, which delivers savings on BoS and removes the need for expensive additional devices. The fuse-free design removes the need for maintenance and on-site interventions, due to fuse faults. To guarantee longer plant life, the inverters have optional Potential Induced Degradation (PID) prevention to secure PV module performance over time.

Applications

Commercial and Industrial PV power plant projects.

Platform: The new PVS-10/12.5/15-TL and PVS-20/30/33-TL string inverter platforms have integrated Wifi/Ethernet for TCP/IP networking allows for cost efficient networking and off the shelf replacements. In retrofit applications, the inverter range offers unique DC side flexibility. The inverters feature current monitoring on each string, which can reach up to 1100 Vdc input voltage, allowing for longer strings as well as the ability to operate across wider temperature ranges. Fast commissioning is made possible with the installer app which enables a quick multi-inverter installation, saving up to 70% commissioning time, according to the company. The single string current monitoring allows to keep the status of the PV generator under control and to detect potential faults in real time.

Availability

FIMER’s new PVS-10/12.5/15-TL and PVS-20/30/33-TL platforms have been launched in Italy, France, Germany, Thailand, India and Australia, followed by a global rollout planned in the first half of the year.

commercial and industrial solar, fimer, pv string inverter

