News

First Solar shipped 5.5GW of CdTe thin film modules in 2020

By Mark Osborne
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Projects, Thin-Film
Americas, Southeast Asia

Latest

Inside First Solar’s major new technology and manufacturing strategy

Editors' Blog, Features

First Solar shipped 5.5GW of CdTe thin film modules in 2020

News

Xcel Energy plans up to 2.9GW of additional solar in Colorado by 2030

News

GCL-Poly and Wuxi Shangji team on 300,000MT granular polysilicon plant JV

News

Quality Time for Solar PV: Part II

Features, Guest Blog

Sunrun sets new quarterly and annual residential installation records

News

Solarpack targets 2GW of PV in operation or under construction by 2023

News

EDF buys minority stake in off-grid specialist Bboxx’s Kenyan business

News

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

News

Sungrow to expand Indian inverter production capacity to 10GW

News
First Solar has reported full-year PV module shipments of 5.5GW in 2020. Image: First Solar

In addition to this coverage of First Solar’s results, Mark Osborne has provided a detailed analysis of First Solar’s technology and manufacturing strategy, which is available to PV Tech Premium subscribers here.

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member First Solar has reported full-year PV module shipments of 5.5GW in 2020, generating net sales of US$2.7 billion.

The SMSL member reported fourth quarter 2020 revenue of US$609.2 million, compared to US$927.6 million in the previous quarter.

First Solar had previously said that it expected net sales to be between US$540 million and US$790 million in Q4, which accounted for potential delays in the sale of its Sun Streams 2 project and module revenue recognition timing, which was indeed delayed until February 2021.

Balance sheet cash and cash equivalents stood at US$1.79 billion at the year’s end, down 21%, year-on-year, primarily to capital expenditure related to its transition to Series 6 module production.

Guidance

First Solar said that it expected 2021 total revenue to be in the range of US$2.85 billion to US$3 billion.

However, First Solar is expected to gain around US$140 million from the closing of the sale of its O&M business in the first half of the year.

The company has also already booked 7.2GW of PV module deliveries in 2021 with plans to reach 8.7GW of nameplate capacity by the end of the year.

First Solar has also already booked 7.2GW of PV module deliveries in 2021

The company achieved around 10% manufacturing cost reductions in 2020 and similar levels planned in 2021. However, silicon-based PV manufacturers are being impacted from polysilicon capacity constraints that are driving ASPs higher in 2021, coupled to constraints in solar glass capacity and therefore ASPs that are also impacting rival manufacturers cost reduction and gross margins.

first solar inc

Read Next

First Solar sells 10GW solar project business to Canadian pension fund

January 25, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member First Solar has sold a large part of its PV project business to Leeward Renewable Energy totalling around 10GW.

First Solar adding Series 6 module capacity in the US, while planning wider international footprint

October 28, 2020
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member First Solar is undertaking capacity expansions at its two existing manufacturing plants in Ohio, while evaluating several new international locations to grow its global module sales business as initial Series 6 CdTe thin film module expansion plans come to an end, effectively becoming capacity constrained again from 2021, onwards.

PV ModuleTech Bankability analysis extended to show module suppliers’ strengths & weaknesses

August 24, 2020
The latest findings from PV-Tech’s unique bankability analysis – the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report – have now been completed, forming the basis of the Q3’20 rankings for leading global module suppliers. This article discusses the main findings of the new report.

JinkoSolar 5-year planning remains ‘gold-standard’ for PV module supplier operations

June 9, 2020
The PV industry continues to have frequent casualties in terms of PV module suppliers being able to carve out a long-term sustainable business model. This issue remains critical when suppliers are short-listed for large-scale solar sites, globally.

PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings expanded to top-50 module suppliers

May 5, 2020
PV-Tech has just released the Q2’20 PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report, compiled by our in-house market research team, based on our proprietary methodology developed during 2019.

First Solar’s factories roll on in US, Asia as COVID-19 lockdowns multiply

March 26, 2020
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member concludes facilities in Ohio and Malaysia are exempt so far from government restrictions, while Vietnam factory remains 'not affected'.

Most Read

Inside First Solar’s major new technology and manufacturing strategy

Editors' Blog, Features

First Solar shipped 5.5GW of CdTe thin film modules in 2020

News

Xcel Energy plans up to 2.9GW of additional solar in Colorado by 2030

News

GCL-Poly and Wuxi Shangji team on 300,000MT granular polysilicon plant JV

News

Quality Time for Solar PV: Part II

Features, Guest Blog

Sunrun sets new quarterly and annual residential installation records

News

