Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar added 6.8GW of module capacity in 2023

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

Trina Solar unveils upgraded Vanguard 1P solar tracker

News

First Solar added 6.8GW of module capacity in 2023

News

Polysilicon exports to China lowest since 2011 due to US import laws – Bernreuter

News

Spain unveils €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

News

Array Technologies reports US$1.58 billion in revenue in 2023

News

SunPower announces departure of CEO Peter Faricy

News

Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

News

South African data centre provider Teraco to build 120MW solar PV plant

News

EDP Renewables to deploy up to 200MWp of rooftop solar capacity in Singapore

News

German energy companies offer to take on Meyer Burger’s solar module production

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
First Solar increases its backlog to 80.1GW. Image: First Solar via Business Wire

US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module manufacturer First Solar has increased its manufacturing capacity in 2023 by 6.8GW, most of which from its Series 7.

The company announced that its nameplate manufacturing capacity in 2023 reached 16.6GW, up from 9.8GW in 2022. Its US manufacturing plants added 3.2GW of annual capacity for the Series 7 modules, while Series 6 modules annual capacity reached 2.8GW. The company’s manufacturing plant in India also added 3.2GW of annual nameplate manufacturing capacity last year, all of which was for its Series 7 modules, while manufacturing plants from other countries boasted an annual nameplate manufacturing capacity for Series 6 modules of 7.4GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

First Solar produced 12.1GW of modules in 2023, up from 9.1GW in 2022. Its US manufacturing plants produced 4.4GW last year, an increase from the 2.6GW registered in 2022. International manufacturing plants excluding India produced 7.1GW of modules, up from 6.5GW in 2022.

The manufacturing plant in India produced 0.6GW of modules last year.

“The growth was driven by manufacturing excellence at our Series 6 factories, which produced 9.7GW in 2023, an increase of 600MW compared to 2022, and the successful ramping of our new Series 7 factories in the US and India, which combined to produce more than 2.4GW in 2023. Our top production bin for Series 6 was 475W, and our top production bin for Series 7 was 545W,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar.

Aside from module production capacity, First Solar’s backlog for 2023 also increased from 61.4GW in 2022 to 78.3GW with an aggregate value of US$23.3 billion or approximately $0.298 per watt. The company sold 11.4GW of modules but received 28.3GW of net bookings last year. In the first two months of the year, until 27 February 2024, First Solar added an extra 1.8GW of net bookings, increasing its backlog to 80.1GW.

Looking ahead, First Solar’s module sale is expected to be in the range of 15.6GW-16.3GW, with 5.8GW-6.1GW to be produced in the US. In India, First Solar will produce and sell 2GW-2.2GW of modules.

The company’s global average selling price (ASP) is expected to be US$0.282 per watt, including domestic India sales.

“From a cost perspective, the full year 2024 cost watt produced is forecast to be in the range of US$0.187-US$0.189 per watt, an approximately 2% to 3% improvement versus 2023. This is driven by expected improvements in throughput, yield and reduced inbound freight and variable costs, as well as the benefit of an increased mix of lower-cost India production, partially offset by increased costs related to the rollout of our bifacial product,” said Alex Bradley, CFO of First Solar.

The company also aimed to increase its nameplate capacity to over 21GW by the end of 2024. Widmar added: “Our new Louisiana facility is also on track and is expected to commence commercial operations in late 2025, bringing our expected total nameplate capacity to over 25GW by the end of 2026 with 14GW in the US.”

As the company continues to increase its annual nameplate capacity of CdTe thin-film modules, Finlay Colville, head of research at Solar Media, forecast last November that First Solar could be the only module manufacturer not to be affected by a looming solar PV manufacturing downturn in 2024.

Recently, First Solar published a study which stated that First Solar’s plans for 14GW of domestic US module production in 2026 would add an “estimated” US$4.99 billion to the value of the US economy and US$10.18 billion in “output”, the value of products produced by the economy per year. This is in addition to around US$2.78 billion in labour incomes from around 30,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs, which the report estimated would result from First Solar’s operations by 2026.

Financial performance

Last year, First Solar’s net sales reached US$3.32 billion, up from US$2.62 billion in 2022 driven by higher module volumes sold and ASPs. In 2024, First Solar expects its net sales to be in the range of US$4.4-4.6 billion.

The company also turned its business around by recording US$830.8 million of net income for 2023, up from a net loss of US$44.2 million in 2022.

Lastly, First Solar’s operating income is forecasted to be between US$1.5 billion and US$1.6 billion, including production startup expense of US$85-US$95 million, under utilisation costs associated with factory ramp up of US$40-US$60 million, and Section 45X tax credits of US$1-US$1.05billion. Last December the company secured a US$700 million tax credit transfer agreement on Section 45X, which the company claimed was the first of its kind in the solar manufacturing industry.

Analyst commentary from Motley Fool.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
cdte, financial results, first solar, first solar inc, pv modules, solar pv, us, usa

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower announces departure of CEO Peter Faricy

News

German energy companies offer to take on Meyer Burger’s solar module production

News

BNEF: Global solar additions could reach 655GWdc in 2024

News

Cell cracking in PV modules: how concerned should you be?

Features, Guest Blog

Ciel & Terre inaugurates 192.3MWp FPV projects in Taiwan

News

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET
© Solar Media Limited 2024