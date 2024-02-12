Subscribe To Premium
First Solar signs 205MW module supply agreement with SolAmerica

By Will Norman
Qcells inks recycling agreement with Solarcycle for US-made modules

PV Hardware introduces new tracker for multiple terrain requirements

Vena Energy and Amazon bring 125MW Queensland solar project online

Utility-scale PV in the US is poised for liftoff

GCL SI, SJVN India ink 550MW PV module supply agreement

Europe’s PV proposition is still on the global stage

Sunly bags €66 million to support 98MW of Polish solar

Abundance of steel in the US and Europe could de-risk the supply chain of solar module frames, says Origami Solar

Maximise yield of solar PV plant with 30 years of site-specific data – Solargis

First Solar’s Series 6 CaTe solar modules. Image: First Solar/SolAmerica

Solar and energy storage developer SolAmerica Energy has signed a solar module supply agreement with Cadmium telluride (CaTe) thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar.

SolAmerica will receive delivery of 205MW worth of First Solar’s Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules in 2024 and 2025. The panels will be deployed across “a portfolio of community solar projects, three commercial and industrial projects, and a portfolio of projects that will supply municipal utilities and electric cooperatives.”

Tully Blalock, CEO of SolAmerica Energy said: “These modules will be deployed in projects across the country, including the Midwest, where the majority of the modules in the agreement are manufactured. SolAmerica is all-in on buying American solar and this agreement is the centerpiece of that commitment.”

As of November 2023, First Solar’s backlog of module supply orders had surpassed 80GW, which it expects to extend into 2030.

First Solar has expanded its US manufacturing footprint considerably in recent times, becoming the largest producer in the country. In September 2023, it broke ground on the foundations for its fifth US manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana. This site joined the company’s existing factories in Alabama and its main operational base in Ohio. First Solar also inaugurated a 3.3GW manufacturing plant in India last month.

It is targeting 14GW of module capacity in the US, and 25GW worldwide, by 2026.

This year has the potential to be a significant year for First Solar, partly because of its unique position as the only leading solar module manufacturer making CaTe thin-film products – a position which isolates it from the turbulence and possible downturn on the horizon for the crystalline silicon solar market. PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville examined this situation in a blog for this site late last year.

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

15 February 2024
What will PV manufacturing and supply look like in 2024? Which manufacturers are best placed to get through what could be a year of manufacturing downturn and loss-making? Will the U.S. implement new investigations into module traceability and supply-chains for products being shipped from Southeast Asia and India to the U.S.? Will Europe be able to accelerate policy to stimulate domestic manufacturing investments? Will the first major capacity expansion investments be made into the technology that will replace TOPCon in 3-5 years? So many questions to consider in 2024. This webinar, featuring PV Tech’s Head of Research and Chair of the PV CellTech and PV ModuleTech conferences, Dr. Finlay Colville, will offer a stimulating insight into all these issues and many more.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
