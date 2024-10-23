Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar over alleged TOPCon patent infringement in the US

The lawsuit brought by Trina Solar in the US is for patents No. 9,722,104 and 10,230,009 “by the manufacture, use, offer to sell, sale of, and/or importation into the United States” from Canadian Solar of solar cells and solar modules that include the cells.

“Canadian Solar respects and takes very seriously its own intellectual property rights and those of third parties. In our view, this is a frivolous lawsuit, and we expect the court will find that our proprietary TOPCon technology does not infringe on the patents claimed by Trina,” said Adam Walters, general counsel, Americas at Canadian Solar’s Modules and Systems Solutions business.

This is the latest patent infringement Trina Solar filed in the US and follows a previous one earlier this month. The Chinese solar manufacturer filed a patent infringement complaint with the US International Trade Commission regarding TOPCon PV products being imported and sold by branches of Chinese PV manufacturer Runergy and Indian firm Adani Green Energy. Following the patent infringement claim, Runergy petitioned the US Patent and Trademark Office to cancel two patent infringement complaints filed by Trina Solar relating the import and sale of solar cells by Runergy and Adani Green Energy.

Patent infringement lawsuits have increased in the past few months, both in the US and Europe, with many solar manufacturers filing lawsuits regarding TOPCon technology, including JA Solar, Maxeon, or thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar.