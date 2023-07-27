First Solar to supply 2.1GW thin-film modules to Matrix Renewables

The modules will be delivered between 2024-2027. Credit: First Solar

US thin-film module manufacturer First Solar has signed a deal with Spanish developer Matrix Renewables to supply 2.1GW of thin-film modules.

The modules will be used in Matrix Renewables’ projects in the US and Spain. Across the US, Matrix Renewables owns more than 6GW of projects in various stages of development in four regions, including the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC).

Delivery of the cadmium telluride (CdTe) modules is expected to be between 2024-2027.

“This latest order underscores our belief that a growing number of developers are recognising the value of responsible solar and of working with a partner that delivers on its commitments. We thank Matrix Renewables for its trust and look forward to growing this relationship,” said Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer of First Solar.

Currently, Matrix Renewables’ portfolio includes more than 13GW of solar power, battery storage and green hydrogen projects.

First Solar is also investing about US$1.3 billion in expanding its US manufacturing capacity to 10.9GW by 2026. Last October, the company announced a plan to invest US$270 million in a new research and development (R&D) facility in Perrysburg, Ohio. A month later, the company also confirmed that its fourth US factory will be opened in Lawrence County, Alabama.

It signed a framework agreement with solar developer Energix Renewables to supply 5GW of modules in mid-July too.