FirstEnergy Ohio to purchase 570,000 renewable energy credits via RFP

Moreover, the RECs also need to be deliverable through PJM Environmental Information System Generation Attribute Tracking System (EIS GATS) and generated between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2023.

One REC represents 1MWh of generation from a PUCO-qualified renewable generating facility, and FirstEnergy said that the purchases will help meet the companies’ 2023 renewable energy targets.

There will be no energy or capacity purchased under the RFP, and the number of individual bidders will not be limited.

Potential bidders can submit credit applications by 17 November 2023 and proposals are due on 28 November 2022.

FirstEnergy Ohio also launched another RFP last year, purchasing 470,000 RECs in total.