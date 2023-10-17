FirstEnergy Ohio to purchase 570,000 renewable energy credits via RFP

US utility FirstEnergy Ohio has launched a request for proposal (RFP) to purchase 570,000 renewable energy credits (RECs), including solar renewable energy credits, for its Ohio subsidiary Ohio Edison.
The RECs sought in the RFP have to be eligible for compliance with the companies’ 2023 renewable energy obligations and sourced from generating facilities certified in accordance with rules and procedures put forward by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Moreover, the RECs also need to be deliverable through PJM Environmental Information System Generation Attribute Tracking System (EIS GATS) and generated between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2023.
One REC represents 1MWh of generation from a PUCO-qualified renewable generating facility, and FirstEnergy said that the purchases will help meet the companies’ 2023 renewable energy targets.
There will be no energy or capacity purchased under the RFP, and the number of individual bidders will not be limited.
Potential bidders can submit credit applications by 17 November 2023 and proposals are due on 28 November 2022.
FirstEnergy Ohio also launched another RFP last year, purchasing 470,000 RECs in total.