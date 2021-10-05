Solar Media
News

Fraunhofer ISE and M10 industries unveil new matrix shingle technology

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

Fraunhofer ISE and M10 industries unveil new matrix shingle technology

News

PV Tech partners Intersolar Europe for special edition of PV Tech Power, available free

News

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

News

Indonesia to install 4.7GW of solar by 2030 under decarbonisation plan

News

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

News

Australian federal government’s ARENA plan open to serious legal challenge, says expert

News

Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

Featured Articles, Features

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

News

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

News
Fraunhofer ISE said the technology was best suited for integrated solar applications and facades. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and M10 Industries have unveiled a new matrix shingle technology for connecting solar cells which is claimed to produce modules 2 – 6% more efficient than those using conventionally connected half-cut cells.

Under the approach, the stringer arranges shingle solar cells in an offset fashion likened to how bricks are laid in a masonry wall. This arrangement boosts the efficiency of the module while also improving shading tolerance, the duo said.

Fraunhofer ISE said the technology goes “one step further” than conventional shingled solar module technologies, wherein individual cells are overlapped in a shingle arrangement to reduce the space between solar cells of a string, resulting in smaller currents and higher efficiencies.

The matrix arrangement allows for a more complete use of the entire module area, producing modules which are up to 6% more efficient than modules using conventionally connected half-cut solar cells.

Meanwhile, the matrix also allows for current to flow around shaded areas of the module, potentially doubling the amount of power a module can produce while under partial shading.

The new stringer used to develop the matrix was built within the Shirkan project and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Having presented a paper on the topic at this year’ European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) last month, the first prototypes using the technology are to be on display at this week’s Intersolar Europe 2021 exhibition in Munich.

The technology is described as being best utilised for integration with building facades, with Achim Kraft, head of group for interconnection and encapsulation at Fraunhofer ISE, describing matrix shingle modules as “predestined” for integrated applications.

Read Next

BayWa r.e. and Fraunhofer ISE set up agrivoltaics testing site in Germany

September 14, 2021
Renewables developer BayWa r.e. and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have built a new research project to explore how solar systems can protect plants and fruit from extreme weather.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

September 13, 2021
Following the release of the US Department’s Solar Futures Study, Liam Stoker assesses the downstream and upstream trends that must be realised for US solar to fulfil its potential.

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

September 6, 2021
Radovan Kopecek and Joris Libal analyse recent efficiency announcements against the backdrop of new and emerging solar PV technologies, and plot the course for solar’s next steps.
Sponsored

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

August 24, 2021
With RS-485 connection ports being phased out, Carsten M. Steenberg, VP of product management at Rainwise, explores whether Modbus TCP will emerge as the communication standard for C&I solar inverters from now on, and details the benefits such a transition could bring.

US solar manufacturers secure DOE funding to help develop innovative tech

August 12, 2021
Nine US projects will receive funding from the country’s Department of Energy (DOE) to accelerate the commercialisation of technologies that can help integrate more solar electricity into the energy grid.

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

July 16, 2021
Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech Research, explores the critical themes behind the solar industry’s transition from p-type to n-type cell production before previewing PV CellTech Online 2021.

