TOPCon UV tests ‘exaggerate’ degradation issues – Fraunhofer ISE

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Fraunhofer’s research studied the relative power loss of various commercial module types after UV testing. Lines of the same colour represent tests on the same module types. The modules were measured without and with stabilisation; after stabilisation, a significant recovery was observed, although not to the initial level. Image: Fraunhofer ISE

Concerns over the performance of TOPCon cells following UV exposure may be exaggerated, according to research by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).

Fraunhofer’s researchers investigated the common methods used to test for UV degradation and found that they can overstate the extent of the issue compared to what is experienced in the field.

The rapid ascent of TOPCon market dominance has been overshadowed by mounting evidence suggesting the cell technology displays certain key vulnerabilities, notably to UV exposure and light- and temperature-induced degradation. As Fraunhofer noted, this has caused concern among PV developers, operators and investors given the high market penetration TOPCon now enjoys.

However, the institute said the current standard UV test painted an inaccurate picture of the real-world degradation a TOPCon module might sustain from UV exposure.

Notably, Fraunhofer’s research found that to achieve results that more accurately reflect field degradation, the PV modules must be stabilised after testing in order to distinguish UV-sensitive from less sensitive module types and evaluate them comparably.

The research indicated that UV degradation during testing destabilises modules to such an extent that they significantly lose efficiency during dark storage after UV exposure. Subsequent exposure to sunlight, however, leads to significant recovery, yielding degradation measurements closer to the values ​​actually measured in practice.

Fraunhofer said some PV modules showed hardly any degradation after UV testing at 60kWh per square meter, roughly equivalent to one year’s UV exposure in Germany, and subsequent stabilisation under sunlight. Other modules still showed significant performance declines of up to 5% even after stabilisation. Overall, the researchers concluded that the degradation appears to be significantly less drastic than the standard UV tests suggest.

“Unfortunately, many module types of the current generation of commercial TOPCon PV modules react sensitively to UV irradiation. ‘Field returns’ and comparisons between laboratory-aged and field-aged modules also confirm this. However, the degradation rate does not appear to be as drastic as previously assumed,” said Daniel Philipp, Head of the Module Characterisation and Reliability Department at Fraunhofer ISE. “We recommend that users test PV modules according to the latest findings. Researchers need to further analyse this phenomenon in order to more accurately predict the long-term effects of solar radiation on module yield.”

Fraunhofer said UV tests in the laboratory simulate the natural UV radiation to which PV modules are exposed in real-world conditions, but significantly increase the irradiation intensity to accelerate ageing and enable predictions about long-term performance losses.

Read Next

Image: SEC.

Victoria’s SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

April 10, 2025
The State Electricity Commission (SEC), a state-owned energy company in Victoria, Australia, has confirmed that construction has started on the 119MW SEC Renewable Energy Park.
Midsummer is aiming to build an annual cell production capacity of 250MW. Image: Midsummer

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

April 9, 2025
Swedish thin-film solar cell company Midsummer has been awarded €2.8 million to research tandem perovskite cell technology.
Lightweight solar agriPV modules with weather protection covering cherry trees in Germany

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

April 8, 2025
Scientists at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) and weather protection provider VOEN have developed lightweight modules for agrivoltaics (agriPV) applications.
Image: Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

April 8, 2025
The state of Maryland has passed a law to streamline the approval process for solar PV and energy storage projects.
Nordic Solar plans to expand its operating capacity to 2GWp by the end of 2025. Credit: Nordic Solar

Nordic Solar secures funds for second 80MW Lithuania PV project

April 8, 2025
Danish solar PV developer Nordic Solar has secured project financing for an 80MWp solar PV installation in Lithuania.
Image: Austin Hervias via Unsplash

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

April 7, 2025
Donald Trump's announcement of "reciprocal" tariffs has triggered falls in the stock prices of major Chinese solar PV manufacturers.

