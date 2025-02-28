Subscribe To Premium
French IPP Apex Energies secures over €350 million to fund 400MW solar PV portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
JinkoSolar income falls 98.78% in 2024

French IPP Apex Energies secures over €350 million to fund 400MW solar PV portfolio

Australian government seeks feedback on CIS WEM design in Western Australia

Higher cost of capital could knock 100GW off India’s 2030 renewable energy goals

China’s new PV installations forecast to reach up to 255GW in 2025

Daqo New Energy posts over US$200 million in losses in 2024

Meta, Microsoft secure PV agreements with Cypress Creek Renewables and Silicon Ranch

BP to reduce stake in Lightsource, ‘last ditch’ renewables retreat could face legal challenges

‘The pressure of profits is always the big challenge’: Astronergy looks back on 2024, and ahead to 2025

Carving a niche: SolarEdge on European solar potential

Solar PV carport project built by Apex Energies in France
The portfolio will comprise around 1,100 ground-mounted, rooftop and carport projects to be operational by the end of 2027. Image: Apex Energies via LinkedIn.

French independent power producer (IPP) Apex Energies has secured €350 million (US$364 million) in senior debt financing to develop a solar PV portfolio of more than 400MW.

More than half of the portfolio (250MW) is at an advanced stage of development or in construction.

The portfolio will consist of around 1,100 ground-mounted, rooftop and carport projects built across France, which are expected to be completed by 2027.

Funding was secured with French banking institution Caisse d’épargne Ile-de-France as a senior mandated lead arranger (MLA), along with other partners such as Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies as MLA, among others.

This latest round of funding is the company’s largest so far and the third of more than €100 million in the last three years.

Paul-Emile Chauvin, financing director at Apex Energies, said the financing will give the company the necessary means to reach its ambitions. With this funding, the French IPP will advance towards its target of installing 1GW of solar PV by 2030. Currently the company has nearly 28MW of solar capacity operational in France.

Apex Energies develops, finances, builds and operates ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants across France, either to be sold to the grid or for self-consumption. The French IPP was acquired by investment bank Macquarie Asset Management in 2022, through one of its managing funds.

Read Next

A ReNew project in India.

India installs record 25GW solar PV in 2024

February 25, 2025
India has added a record 25.2GW of solar PV capacity in 2024, according to a report from research firm Mercom India Research.
Image: Brighte.

Tech Council of Australia launches new alliance to support CER integration

February 25, 2025
The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has today (25 February) launched the Consumer Energy Tech Alliance (CETA), aiming to support the uptake of solar PV, battery storage, and smart technologies with its integration into the energy grid.
Solar panel installation in the US. Credit: Raze Solar via Unsplash

France seeks 400MW solar PV in latest C&I tender

February 24, 2025
France has launched its 10th commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop tender, seeking 400MW of solar PV.
Ecoener secures financing for 60MW solar PV plant in Dominican Republic

Ecoener secures financing for 60MW solar PV plant in Dominican Republic

February 18, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Ecoener has secured a US$43.1 million loan to finance a 60MW solar PV plant in the Dominican Republic.
Meyer Burger solar cells

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

February 17, 2025
Struggling Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has successfully extended its loan bridge facility until 21 February 2025.
Rooftop solar panels in Pakistan.
Premium

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

January 31, 2025
Pakistan Solar Association chairman Waqas Moosa tells PV Tech Premium why large-scale solar is stagnant compared to rooftop PV in the country.

