Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News

Brazil increases import tariffs on solar modules to 25%

News

Maxeon to launch protests against CBP’s continued detention of modules made in Mexico

News

Australia’s ARENA awards funding to UNSW project exploring CER integration into NEM

News

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

News

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

News

OneEnergy to build 165MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV plant

News

3GW single-site PV project goes online in China

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Freyr manufacturing facilities.
‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage,’ Freyr CEO Daniel Barcelo told PV Tech Premium this week. Image: Freyr.

Last week, battery manufacturer Freyr Battery acquired a 5GW module manufacturing facility in Texas from leading Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar, a move that, as told to PV Tech Premium this week, aims to build a vertically integrated solar and storage manufacturing space in the US,  

This was a somewhat unexpected deal for a number of reasons, including Freyr’s role as a battery start-up and position in Europe, as opposed to the US. Additionally, the fact that Trina had commissioned the facility just six days before the sale was made public, and the announcement of the deal on the same day that Donald Trump—who has expressed his preference for a more protectionist economic policy—was re-elected, raised eyebrows.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

When asked about the deal this week, Daniel Barcelo, Freyr CEO, exclusively told PV Tech Premium that the deal will help the company shift towards a more vertically integrated solar-plus-storage offering in the US. Freyr is already building a battery manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia, and expects to select a site for a new cell manufacturing plant by the second quarter of next year.

“Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage,” said Barcelo. “In 2024, solar-plus-batteries accounted for 81% of projected 2024 utility-scale electricity generating capacity additions in the US, and that’s expected to continue growing. We’ve heard from the market [and] customers that they want this pairing, and we know there are financial synergies to doing so.

“Despite that growing demand, however, and as far as we’re aware, we don’t see many other companies moving towards that total level of vertical integration. We see this as a significantly, and arguably unrealised, opportunity.”

Barcelo also noted that he expects the move to deliver on what he called “the three Cs” of building capacity, increasing competency and driving competitiveness in the US solar space.

“We see the Wilmer, Texas acquisition as a critical first step towards the three Cs,” said Barcelo. “At the end of the day, this is about regional energy security and reliability, supporting American businesses, creating new jobs and developing clean and efficient sources of energy for our future, which ultimately will reduce the overall energy bill for all significantly.”

Trump’s presidency looms large

However, with the re-election of Trump, all major US clean energy deals, such as this, are taking place in the context of the threat of higher tariffs and a more protectionist trade policy. When asked about the deal, Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition, which works to advocate onshoring US solar manufacturing capacity, exclusively told PV Tech Premium that Trina’s divestment from a project on US soil could help address the US’ reliance on solar products made by Chinese companies.

“President-elect Trump has been very clear that he will raise tariffs on China,” Carr told PV Tech Premium this week. “We look forward to working with the Trump administration on trade and industrial policy. Chinese-owned companies keep shifting countries to undermine our trade laws, so we hope that trade actions can be taken to address this.”

Barcelo, meanwhile, suggested that there was no significance to the fact that the deal was announced on the same day as the US election results.

“As you might imagine, deals of this nature take time to develop, so we have been working on the terms for a while,” said Barcelo, when asked about the timing of the announcement. “As a public company, there are specific guidelines around announcing material non-public information. Once the elements were finalised, we announced things publicly and the timing happened to be what it was.”

US legislation continues to attract investment

Both Barcelo and Carr suggested that the supportive legislation in place for domestic US solar manufacturing, most notably the 45X production tax credit (PTC), the rules of which were finalised last month, had played a key role in facilitating this transition.

While some have expressed concern that Trump will seek to undo legislation introduced under president Biden, including the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and related tax benefits, the fact that such policies have received bipartisan support means they may endure the upcoming Trump presidency.

“We are always happy to see manufacturers make investments in the US. The 45X tax credit, domestic content bonus, and strategic trade policy are clearly incentivising this investment,” said Carr, who went on to point to the relative struggles of the European manufacturing space compared to the US, which has seen leading Swiss manufacturer shift its focus to the US.

“While many EU solar manufacturers have reduced operations due to anti-competitive practices from China, the US has the policy framework needed to compete. We are hopeful that this new deal will continue the momentum to re-shoring a secure US solar supply chain.”

Freyr could well be one of those European manufacturers to shift attention to the US solar industry, albeit one coming from a different sector, that of batteries. Barcelo called the range of policy support for US solar manufacturing a “strong benefit” to locating production capacity in the US.

“We also view the emphasis on opex-friendly policies, for example, the 45X PTCs, as a distinct and important benefit to scaling production,” he added, also pointing to the 45X credits. “Capex benefits are absolutely critical, but they alone can’t help bolster a nascent clean energy sector.

“The IRA has been a fantastic vehicle for spurring support, interest and investment in the space and for bolstering the energy transition. Ultimately it is in the US national interest to have a robust domestic solar industry. Tax credits for the solar industry, as well as incentives for manufacturing in general, are a well-established part of the tax code.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, americas, deals, freyr, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, legislation, solar-plus-storage, trina, trina solar

Read Next

Maxeon rooftop solar panels.

Maxeon to launch protests against CBP’s continued detention of modules made in Mexico

November 15, 2024
Maxeon has announced plans to submit 'one or more protests' against CBP for its continued detainment of its modules produced in Mexico.
The Narrabri coal mine (above) has been approved to extract 11 million tonnes of coal per annum until 2031. Image: Whitehaven.

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

November 15, 2024
Whitehaven Energy, a subsidiary of coal producer Whitehaven Coal, is seeking Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act approval to power one of its mines via a 26MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia.
The Butter Solar project in Wisconsin.

OneEnergy to build 165MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

November 14, 2024
OneEnergy has signed an asset transfer agreement with three Wisconsin companies that will see the developer build a 165MW solar portfolio.
An AXIAN Energy project in Senegal.

AXIAN secures US$89.2 million in finance for Kolda solar-plus-storage plant in Senegal

November 13, 2024
The EAAIF, FMO and DEG have invested €84 million (US$89.2 million) into AXIAN Energy’s Kolda solar-plus-storage portfolio in Senegal.
An EDP Renewables project in Italy.

Ember calls for greater policy support, with solar on track to meet 2030 targets

November 12, 2024
Greater policy support will be needed if the world is to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets, according to Ember Climate.
An RWE project in Poland.

Eastern European solar has ‘untapped potential’, says Trinasolar

November 12, 2024
Trinasolar spoke to PV Tech ahead of the Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event about the PV potential in Eastern Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

News

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

News

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.