Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

From assumptions to accuracy: Why the PV industry needs physics-based solar data

By Marcel Suri, CEO, Solargis
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

News

TotalEnergies breaks ground on 1GW Basra solar farm in Iraq

News

From assumptions to accuracy: Why the PV industry needs physics-based solar data

Features, Guest Blog

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

News

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

News

What’s the next growth frontier for China’s PV industry?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

News

VDE verifies GameChange Solar’s Hailstow system

News

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV products stabilise and rebound, with maximum increase reaching 22.09%

Features, Editors' Blog, News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A rooftop solar project in Slovakia.
The use of better-quality data can improve the business case for a number of solar projects. Image: Photon Group.

The integrity of a PV project largely depends on the quality of the solar, meteorological and environmental data used. Whether modeling PV performance, optimising system design or assessing financial risk, the foundation of decision-making rests on one crucial question: Are we using the best available science to characterise real-world solar resource conditions, or are we continuing to rely on legacy approaches and black-box assumptions?

As much as it pains me to admit, many players in the solar energy industry still work with empirical, low-quality solar datasets, built on various simplifications, often with crucial details being opaque or unvalidated. In energy modelling, a patchwork of solar datasets is used – some are so outdated, they belong in a museum.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Even worse, there are some in the industry who cherry-pick data that best supports their business case, then invent ’expert’ justifications to defend those choices.

However, as solar energy becomes a mainstream source in markets that demand accuracy, transparency and accountability, this approach is not only wrong, it is also dangerous. Solar developers must move decisively toward scientifically rigorous solar model data if it is to deliver on its promise of sustainability and resilience.

Why empirical solar modeling and ad-hoc approaches fall short

Simple empirical models, by definition, depend on statistical correlations, not physical causality. They may work in familiar and simple conditions, for which they were initially developed, but they break down when applied to new geographies. Some consultants routinely mix and match solar data from different sources and convert them into synthetically generated hourly data.

These approaches are subjective and result in unrealistic, misleading data products that fail in complex environments with high solar variability. This is not physics-based modeling; it’s guesswork.

This practice is neither traceable nor reproducible – key attributes of scientific approaches. When physical relationships are violated, such as the fundamental balance between global, direct and diffuse irradiance, it’s like a three-legged stool with mismatched legs: it somehow stands, but not straight, nor is it safe to sit on.

The case for physics-based solar modeling

Physics does not bend to business cases – and that is its greatest strength. It reveals the truth.

When solar irradiance is modeled using scientific principles – following the radiative laws in the atmosphere; accounting for attenuation by aerosols and water vapor; and incorporating cloud dynamics and high-resolution terrain data – the results are not only physically grounded but also reproducible and independent.

Modern solar models are built upon rigorous scientific equations, drawing on data from meteorological satellites, global weather models and other geospatial datasets. These models are designed to perform accurately across all climate zones. Machine learning has emerged as a next-level approach in solar modelling, particularly where physical models and globally available input data begin to reach their limitations.

A graph from Solargis.
The highest-quality solar, meteorological and environmental data come from validated physics-based solar models that deliver consistent accuracy across all climates and geographies. Image: Solargis.

The rigorous physics-based models do not require further manipulation to produce acceptable results. Instead, they can be validated against high-quality ground measurements and, for local conditions, refined through site-specific model adaptation, rather than speculative tuning. This level of scientific rigor is increasingly demanded by financial stakeholders, a welcome development that strengthens the integrity of the solar industry.

Lenders and investors are no longer satisfied with generic models. They now require objective, physics-based simulations that are transparent and can be independently validated. Many even request formal ‘reliance letters’ as evidence that the data and modeling practices behind a project’s financial case are science-driven and free from commercial bias.

This shift is helping to eliminate providers that offer unverified or inconsistent data, improving overall credibility across the market.

From Linke Turbidity to new generation solar models

About 15 years ago, the Linke Turbidity Factor was commonly used to estimate how aerosols in the atmosphere reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the ground. This atmospheric parameter gives a rough idea of how ’polluted’ the atmosphere is by comparing it to a number of clean, dry atmospheres that would cause the same dimming of sunlight.

But in practice, it was hard to get accurate values because clear-sky measurements were rare, and the data was often limited to monthly averages. These models also had low geographic availability and, because of poor resolution, couldn’t account for local conditions, making them too simplistic for accurate solar resource assessment.

Today, modern physics-based models go much further. The new generation of solar models simulates the transmission of solar radiation through the atmosphere using detailed atmospheric data and complex cloud interactions sourced from global weather models and satellite observation systems.

This enables accurate solar irradiance estimates even in highly complex regions, such as West Africa, Indonesia, Northern India, or the Amazon Basin – areas where empirical models have historically failed due to high short-term weather variability and critical weather events. It is important to note that the experience gained through years of working on solar projects worldwide has greatly contributed to the development of more reliable solar data.

Crucially, the modern solar radiation models are sensitive. They can detect local anomalies like wildfire smoke or industrial haze, but that sensitivity also demands care: the more advanced the model, the more it relies on high-quality input data and expert calibration. Think of them like high-performance engines – they deliver more, but only if properly controlled and maintained.

What should solar developers and investors demand?

To design bankable, high-performing PV projects, stakeholders must be more selective when choosing solar data providers. This means:

  • Rejecting empirical ’patchwork’ datasets: Mixing data from different sources introduces errors that cannot be reconciled.
  • Relying on validated and traceable models: Every assumption must be defensible, every dataset auditable, and every calculation reproducible. Subjective tweaks and data manipulation pave the way for underperformance or even damage of PV assets.
  • Using global models with local accuracy: A well-designed physics-based model, validated across all geographies, works just as well in Texas as it does in New York, South Africa or India. Nature doesn’t change across borders.

In a market that increasingly values accuracy, those who invest in scientifically sound solar radiation data gain a competitive edge. They deliver PV systems that not only perform in theory, but also in practice. They avoid surprises from subjectively manipulated and unvalidated data. Most importantly, they build trust.

The PV industry needs to continually build its position with investors, lenders, regulators and grid operators who want to rely on PV as a solid partner on the path to the energy transition.

The solar data industry doesn’t need more assumptions. It needs science.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asset management, data, europe, optimisation, Slovakia, Solargis, weather

Read Next

GameChange Solar's Genius trackers.

VDE verifies GameChange Solar’s Hailstow system

July 25, 2025
VDE Americas has verified the successful deployment of the hail mitigation function of GameChange Solar’s Genius trackers.
Rooftop solar installation.

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

July 24, 2025
2025 will be the first time in over a decade that solar power additions decline in the EU, according to a mid-year report from SolarPower Europe.
The150MW solar plant in Tarouca, northern Portugal, is the company’s largest European plant to date. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix secures US$2.35 billion through refinancing deals to fund European growth

July 24, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has raised €2 billion (US$2.35 billion) through two refinancing transactions in Europe.
Enphase_Inverter_Piclow

‘Reciprocal’ tariffs negatively impacted Enphase Q2 gross margins

July 23, 2025
US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy saw a decline of two percentage points in its gross margin for Q2 2025 due to Donald Trump's “reciprocal” tariffs regime.
A Statkraft solar project.

Statkraft’s electricity generation and earnings fall quarter-on-quarter

July 22, 2025
Statkraft has posted quarter-on-quarter declines in electricity generation and earnings in the second quarter of this year.
The investment includes 14 solar PV plants, both operational and under construction, located in Italy’s Lazio and Emilia-Romagna regions. Image: Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global sells 49% stake in 402MW Italian solar portfolio to SOFAZ

July 21, 2025
Enfinity Global has sold a 49% equity interest in its 402MW portfolio of solar plants in Italy to the SOFAZ.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

News

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

News

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

News

Nautilus, Greenprint Capital enter US$275 million tax equity deal to build 130MW US community solar

News

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

News

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.