GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

Recognised as priority projects under Indonesia’s Hijaunesia Plan, the projects will advance Indonesia’s renewable energy transition and strengthen regional power supply, the firm said.

PLN IP vice president Julita Indah lauded GCL’s renewable energy expertise and said the utility aims to broaden collaboration across solar, wind, waste-to-energy and storage to drive Indonesia’s energy transition.

Recently, GCL Technology entered into a strategic financing agreement with Infini Capital, an investment institution backed by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund.

The deal involved a private placement of about 4.736 billion shares, raising HK$5.45 billion (US$700 million), with a six-month lock-up to strengthen the company’s shareholding stability.

Additionally, the company signed a US$220 million memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysian PV solutions provider Founder Group to collaborate on renewable energy projects across Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region.