Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 4, 2025
Projects, Companies
Southeast Asia

Latest

Pioneering the future of bifacial back contact solar technology

Features, Guest Blog

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

News

Syncarpha completes construction at solar-plus-storage project at former chemical manufacturing site

News

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

News

Lack of pricing consensus slows down European PPA deals – Pexapark

News

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

News

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

News

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

News

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

News

Australia: Sun Energy’s 132MW Merredin solar PV plant leads performance ranking in October

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The deal includes the 100MW Banyuwangi ground-mounted solar project and the 100MW Gajah Mungkur floating solar project. Image: GCL Technology.

GCL Intelligent Energy, a subsidiary of Chinese polysilicon producer GCL Technology, has signed shareholder agreements for two solar projects in Indonesia with a combined capacity of 200MW. 

The deal, which includes the 100MW Banyuwangi ground-mounted solar project and the 100MW Gajah Mungkur floating solar project, was signed between GCL and PLN Indonesia Power (PLN IP), a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN). 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Recognised as priority projects under Indonesia’s Hijaunesia Plan, the projects will advance Indonesia’s renewable energy transition and strengthen regional power supply, the firm said.  

PLN IP vice president Julita Indah lauded GCL’s renewable energy expertise and said the utility aims to broaden collaboration across solar, wind, waste-to-energy and storage to drive Indonesia’s energy transition. 

Recently, GCL Technology entered into a strategic financing agreement with Infini Capital, an investment institution backed by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund. 

The deal involved a private placement of about 4.736 billion shares, raising HK$5.45 billion (US$700 million), with a six-month lock-up to strengthen the company’s shareholding stability. 

Additionally, the company signed a US$220 million memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysian PV solutions provider Founder Group to collaborate on renewable energy projects across Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
china, GCL Intelligent Energy, gcl technology, indonesia, PLN Indonesia Power, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

The bifiPV2024 event.

Pioneering the future of bifacial back contact solar technology

November 4, 2025
Radovan Kopecek and Christian Peter look ahead to an event in Yiwu, China, later this month, where the wider commercialisation of high-efficiency back contact PV technology will be under the spotlight.
Clēnera's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

November 4, 2025
Israel-headquartered IPP Enlight has secured US$150 million in financing to support a solar-plus-storage project in the US.
Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

November 4, 2025
Acen Australia has achieved full commercial operation at its 400MW Stubbo Solar project in New South Wales, making it the first solar PV power plant backed by a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) to reach this milestone.
Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

November 4, 2025
The Australia government will require energy retailers to provide free solar electricity to households during peak daytime generation periods.
A solar project in the US.

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

November 3, 2025
US renewables developer EnergyRe has reached financial close on a solar PV portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.
A Runergy manufacturing plant.

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

November 3, 2025
Runergy has reported that its latest n-type TOPCon solar cell has achieved a conversion efficiency of 26.55%.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

News

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

News

Meta signs 385MW solar offtake agreements for data centre

News

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

News

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany