Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GCL Tech secures $700 Million investment from Middle Eastern capital

By Carrie Xiao
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Sunotec launches Nordic unit to drive solar and hybrid projects

News

Saudi Arabia launches tender for 5.3GW of renewables, 3.1GW of solar

News

GCL Tech secures $700 Million investment from Middle Eastern capital

News

RE+ 2025: US solar industry calls for resilience amid policy challenges

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

News

European solar leaders ask EU policymakers for more manufacturing support

News

Philippines commissions country’s first agriPV-plus-storage project

News

Wisconsin Republicans propose bill to improve access to community solar projects

News

Fixing the renewable energy data mess

Features, Guest Blog

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
This fund will focus on consolidating and addressing inefficient, low-quality excess capacity within the industry. Image: GCL-Tech.

GCL Technologies, a high-tech granular polysilicon company in the PV industry, has entered into a strategic financing agreement with Infini Capital, a globally renowned investment institution backed by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund.

The agreement involves a placement of approximately 4.736 billion shares through a private placement, raising HK$5.446 billion (US$700 million). The shares are subject to a six-month lock-up, further consolidating the security and stability of the company’s shareholding structure.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to the announcement, the raised funds will be primarily used for three purposes. First, it will be used as a financial reserve for supply-side reform to facilitate structural adjustments in polysilicon capacity.

Second, it will boost the company’s second growth curve by leveraging the company’s global leading silane gas capacity and output to achieve overseas substitution. This initiative is driven by multiple factors, including the growing demand for electronic speciality gases in the semiconductor integrated circuit industry; the transition from TOPCon to BC cells, which is boosting silane demand; the application of silane in solid and semi-solid cells in the lithium cell industry; and the high-quality requirements for silane gas in display panels. Silane gas is poised to become a new growth driver for GCL-Tech.

Third, it will optimise the company’s capital structure and strengthen the competitive edge of its shareholding structure.

Public information shows that Infini Capital, with which GCL-Tech is partnering, has dual headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Hong Kong, China. It maintains a diversified investment portfolio covering strategic emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics and smart manufacturing. The institution has already provided over HK$10 billion in funding to support the rapid development of China’s high-tech companies.

GCL-Tech stated that both parties will adhere to the common goals of collaborative development and industry optimisation by jointly launching a specialised industrial fund. This fund will focus on consolidating and addressing inefficient, low-quality excess capacity within the industry. Through market-driven acquisitions, specialised restructuring, and innovative upgrades, the company aims to channel resources toward high-quality capacity, put an end to the chaos of low-priced cutthroat competition in the industry, mitigate resource waste and development pressures stemming from vicious internal competition, guide the industry back to value creation, and foster a healthy, orderly, and sustainable industry ecosystem.

Financial data shows that in the first half of 2025, GCL-Tech’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) was approximately RMB380 million (US$53.4 million), a year-on-year increase of 325.8%.

The company maintained a positive cash flow and secured its core business. As of Q2 of 2025, the average pre-tax production cash cost of granular polysilicon had decreased to RMB25.31 per kilogram, down 6.5% from Q1 of 2025, and remained at the industry’s leading level. The company’s market share of granular polysilicon production reached 24.32% in H1 of this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
china, financing, gcl technology, infini capital, polysilicon

Read Next

rPlus Energies broke ground on the construction of Pleasant Valley Solar 2 project in April 2025

rPlus Energies secures US$100 million to build 125MW PV plant in Idaho

September 10, 2025
Renewables developer rPlus Energies has secured US$100 million in tax equity financing for its 125MW solar PV plant in the US state of Idaho.
image

CHINA ROUND-UP: China accelerates integration of AI and new energy, Chinese company signs 600MW international PV project 

September 9, 2025
China has advanced in the integration of AI and new energy, covering areas such as power forecasting, electricity markets, and O&M.
Image: Baywa r.e

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

September 4, 2025
The Czech national cybersecurity agency has warned that Chinese solar inverters represent a threat to the country’s data security.
highland materials manufacturing

Highland Materials to begin polysilicon plant construction in H2 2026

September 4, 2025
US polysilicon company Highland Materials has aimed to begin construction at its polysilicon plant in the second half of 2026.
Richard Rast CEO of Highland Materials
Premium

‘Innovation allows us to compete straight up against China on polysilicon’

September 4, 2025
PV Talk: Highland Materials' CEO Richard Rast explains how the company aims to compete in the polysilicon landscape through US innovation.
Huasun perovskite cell

Huasun claims 34.02% efficiency on HJT-perovskite tandem cell

September 3, 2025
Huasun claims it has set new record efficiencies for HJT-perovskite tandem solar cells at both laboratory and commercial scales.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

News

Sunotec launches Nordic unit to drive solar and hybrid projects

News

IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

News

Saudi Arabia launches tender for 5.3GW of renewables, 3.1GW of solar

News

European solar leaders ask EU policymakers for more manufacturing support

News

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.