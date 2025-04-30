Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Genesis, FRV Australia open New Zealand’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

QatarEnergy inaugurates 875MW solar portfolio

News

Almaden to build PV glass manufacturing facility in UAE with annual production capacity of 500,000 tons

News

Stonepeak acquires stake in Repsol’s 777MW US solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

Iberdrola records €2 billion profits in Q1 2025

News

Daqo posts losses of US$81.5 million in Q1 as polysilicon production and sales continue to fall

News

Genesis, FRV Australia open New Zealand’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

News

Vena Energy begins 320MW solar PV expansion in Queensland, Australia

News

JinkoSolar posts US$181 million losses in Q1 25, citing low prices and US tariffs

News

Recent tariffs prompting caution from US solar PV suppliers – Anza

News

European solar cybersecurity needs superior implementation, says SolarPower Europe

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The design of the solar PV plant (pictured) will ensure sheep grazing practices can continue. Image: Genesis Energy.

New Zealand power company Genesis Energy has officially opened the 63MWp Lauriston site, which it claims is the country’s largest solar PV power plant.

The site, featuring over 90,000 solar PV modules spread across a 93-hectare site, is located west of Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island, near the Rakaia River in the Canterbury Plains area.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It sits upon land traditionally used for agricultural purposes, specifically sheep grazing. Genesis confirmed that these agricultural practices will continue on the site in what is known as ‘agrivoltaics’ or ‘agriPV’.

The solar PV plant was developed via a joint venture (JV) between Genesis and FRV Australia. FRV Australia expanded its operations to encompass New Zealand in 2021 via the JV, eyeing a 500MW pipeline of solar PV projects.

The Laurison power plant was inaugurated at a ceremony on 29 April with the minister for the South Island and MP for Rangitata, James Meager, iwi representatives, Ashburton mayor Neil Brown, EA Networks chief executive Onno Mulder, and members from Genesis, FRV Australia, and construction company Beon, all in attendance.

Genesis chief executive Malcolm Johns said the opening of the solar PV power plant was an important milestone in delivering on the company’s long-term strategy.

“For New Zealand to reach net zero by 2050, the country’s energy must become 60% electric, 95% renewable and available 100% of the time. Solar has a clear role to play in this transition, and we’re committed to expanding this area of our business,” Johns said.

As reported by PV Tech in May 2024, telecommunications company Spark New Zealand penned a PPA for the Lauriston solar PV plant. The project will fulfill around 60% of Spark’s electricity demand and will form the basis of other potential collaborations on projects to enable the company to reach 100% renewable energy use.

Johns added that the development of the Lauriston solar plant provided knowledge now being deployed to other Genesis solar projects in Leeston (67MW), Edgecumbe (127MW) and Foxton (200MW).

“We expect our Leeston site, also in Canterbury, to get the green light in late 2026 and start generating in 2027. We’re excited to apply what we’ve learned from the Lauriston project to Leeston, increasing our contribution to New Zealand’s renewable generation.”

Opportunities for solar PV and energy storage in New Zealand

Due to New Zealand’s reliance on hydroelectric power plants, most of which are situated on the country’s southern island, dry years can lead to fluctuations in energy supply. Last year, this caused an energy crisis, with wholesale electricity prices spiking as the country became more reliant on oil and gas.

The turbulence last year now presents an opportunity for solar PV, wind and energy storage to secure a more prominent role in the island nation’s electricity mix, something Sarah Gillies, chief executive of the Electricity Authority, spoke with PV Tech Premium about last year.

Gillies told PV Tech Premium that more investment is needed to support and stabilise New Zealand’s electricity system, and the next 12-24 months will “continue to be challenging.”

“We need more investment in generation and to harness opportunities from new technologies and demand response to keep the lights on at an affordable price. Looking ahead, we continue to need a combination of fuels and the supply,” Gillies said.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
agriPV, agrivoltaics, FRV Australia, Genesis energy, new zealand, pv power plants

Read Next

Image: Vena Energy.

Vena Energy begins 320MW solar PV expansion in Queensland, Australia

April 30, 2025
Vena Energy has started constructing a 320MW solar PV expansion in Queensland’s Western Downs region in Australia.
Image: Brighte.

Australia’s commercial solar blind spot: why maintenance can no longer be an afterthought

April 29, 2025
Solar cannot be regarded as a 'set and forget' technology and must be fully maintained to prevent systemic underperformance.
Image: European Energy.

Ingeteam, European Energy ink inverter supply deal for 137MW of solar in Australia

April 29, 2025
Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has secured a contract from Danish developer European Energy to supply its technology to two solar PV power plants in Australia, totalling an installed generation capacity of 137MW.
An Acciona Energía solar project.

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

April 28, 2025
Acciona Energía has completed the construction of a 308MW solar PV power plant near the coastal city of Gladstone in Queensland, Australia.
Sungrow 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter Launches at GRES 2025

Behind Sungrow’s 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter: a new round of innovation​

April 24, 2025
Lee Zhang of Sungrow reveals how the company's new inverter meets the needs of the rapidly evolving solar and storage industries.
A BayWa re floating solar project in Germany.

Technical knowledge gaps ‘slowing floating PV adoption’ – IEA PVPS

April 24, 2025
Floating solar remains constrained by a range of technical and regulatory uncertainties, according to an IEA PVPS report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar posts US$181 million losses in Q1 25, citing low prices and US tariffs

News

Ingeteam, European Energy ink inverter supply deal for 137MW of solar in Australia

News

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

News

Fraunhofer ISE unveils new HJT cell using ‘one-tenth’ of silver

News

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise ‘lowball’ offer

News

Nexamp secures US$340 million financing for US distributed solar and energy storage

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.