Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

The Argentinian developer has also announced the development of a new project in Mendoza. The new solar plant will have a PV capacity of 150MW represents an investment of US$150 million.

These are the two latest solar PV developments in Mendoza from the renewable power developer, which is currently building a 180MW solar PV plant – the Parque Solar Anchoris – which will further increase its solar portfolio in the region and in Argentina.

In Mendoza, the developer aims to invest up to US$400 million by 2026 to accelerate its renewable power portfolio in the region with three solar PV projects, said Jorge Brito, shareholder at Genneia. Brito added that the mining industry would be the main client of the company’s solar PV and wind portfolio. Last year, the company invested US$250 million to build two solar PV plants in Mendoza.

Genneia develops, builds and operates solar PV and wind projects across Argentina, and currently has an operational portfolio of 1.25GW between both technologies. With this fourth solar PV project operational, the technology accounts for 310MW of the total operational capacity of the developer in Argentina.

With the construction of the two solar PV projects mentioned earlier, with a combined capacity of 320MW, the company aims to double its installed PV by 2026.