Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Reliability requirements for offshore PV systems

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

India’s GP Eco Solutions signs MoU to build 5GW/2GW PV module and cell plant

News

Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

News

High-resolution time series data is key to managing weather variability and climate risks

Features, Guest Blog

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

Chinese state-owned enterprises’ interest in solar PV decreased in 2024

News

Chinese PV industry experiences a wave of sell-offs from central state-owned companies

Features, Long Reads, News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV plant in the Argentinian province of Mendoza from Genneia
On top of operating the 90MW solar park in the province of Mendoza, Genneia started development on a 150MW PV project in the same region. Image: Genneia.

Argentinian renewable power developer Genneia has launched its first solar PV plant in the Argentinian region of Mendoza.

With a capacity of 90MW, the Parque Solar Malargüe I is the company’s fourth overall operational PV plant in the country. It invested more than US$90 million into, and installed more than 160,000 bifacial solar panels at, the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Argentinian developer has also announced the development of a new project in Mendoza. The new solar plant will have a PV capacity of 150MW represents an investment of US$150 million.

These are the two latest solar PV developments in Mendoza from the renewable power developer, which is currently building a 180MW solar PV plant – the Parque Solar Anchoris – which will further increase its solar portfolio in the region and in Argentina.

In Mendoza, the developer aims to invest up to US$400 million by 2026 to accelerate its renewable power portfolio in the region with three solar PV projects, said Jorge Brito, shareholder at Genneia. Brito added that the mining industry would be the main client of the company’s solar PV and wind portfolio. Last year, the company invested US$250 million to build two solar PV plants in Mendoza.

Genneia develops, builds and operates solar PV and wind projects across Argentina, and currently has an operational portfolio of 1.25GW between both technologies. With this fourth solar PV project operational, the technology accounts for 310MW of the total operational capacity of the developer in Argentina.

With the construction of the two solar PV projects mentioned earlier, with a combined capacity of 320MW, the company aims to double its installed PV by 2026.

argentina, genneia, mendoza, operational launch, utility-scale solar

Read Next

A ReNew project in India.

India installs record 25GW solar PV in 2024

February 25, 2025
India has added a record 25.2GW of solar PV capacity in 2024, according to a report from research firm Mercom India Research.
The US EIA forecasts 63GW of utility-scale capacity additions in 2025

EIA forecasts 32.5GW of US solar PV additions in 2025

February 24, 2025
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast 63GW of new utility-scale additions in 2025, led by solar PV.
The Samson Solar Energy Center.

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

February 14, 2025
Renewables developer Invenergy has begun commercial operations at a 300MW solar PV plant in the US state of Texas.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

January 13, 2025
In December 2024, Australian utility-scale solar PV and wind assets generated 4,551GWh for the month. David Dixon, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, stated that New South Wales was the best-performing state.
A ReNew project in India.

India installs record 24.5GW solar PV capacity in 2024

January 9, 2025
India has added a record 24.5GW of solar PV capacity in 2024, according to data from energy consultancy JMK Research.
Aerial view of the Guayapo I&II solar park, Colombia's largest operational PV project

Enel Colombia begins construction on 400MW solar PV plants

December 19, 2024
Located in the northern department of Atlantic, Enel started construction of two solar PV projects, the Guayepo III and Atlántico, with 200MW and 199.5MW of capacity, respectively.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

JinkoSolar sees income and revenue fall in 2024

News

Remembering Frédéric Dross: a tireless solar champion and beloved friend

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.