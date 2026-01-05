Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

During the Summer, Genneia powered another 180MW solar PV plant, the Parque Solar Anchoris, while the 90MW Parque Solar Malargüe I was the first solar PV project in Mendoza to reach commercial operations in March 2025 for the company. With the launch of operations at the San Rafael solar project, the company has now invested more than US$400 million in Mendoza in renewable energy.

In total, Genneia has six solar PV projects in operation with a combined capacity of 670MW, according to the company. The Argentinian developer targets to reach 800MW of operational solar PV in 2026.

Argentina was among five Latin American countries that were analysed in a report published last summer by trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE). The report looked at the solar investment opportunities in these countries, and highlighted the implementation of the Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI) in Argentina as an initiative set to attract more opportunities in renewable energy in the country. Compared to some of its neighbouring countries, including Chile and Brazil, solar PV in Argentina still lags behind the largest markets in Latin America.

According to data from SPE, Argentina had less than 2GW of installed solar PV in May 2025, but expects the operational capacity to more than double it to 4.3GW by 2029.

Interest in renewable energy from Argentina is not exclusive to solar PV, as the country launched its first battery energy storage system tender last year. Interest in the tender resulted in 1.3GW of bids, with Argentina awarding 667MW, up from the 500MW set initially.