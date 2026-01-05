Subscribe To Premium
Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 5, 2026
Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

Why quality assurance in PV cell procurement matters more than ever

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

Inox acquires 250MW solar PV portfolio from SunSource, in talks for further 50MW

BRUC raises US$554 million to refinance debt, add storage to 858MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

The 180MW Parque Solar Anchoris in Argentina began commercial operations
The Parque Solar San Rafael is the third PV plant operational in Mendoza for Genneia, and includes the 180MW Parque Solar Anchoris (pictured above). Image: Genneia.

Argentinian renewables developer Genneia has reached commercial operations at its 140MW Parque Solar San Rafael in Argentina.

Located in the eastern province of Mendoza, the project is expected to have a total capacity of 180MW once fully operational and is the company’s third solar PV plant to reach commercial operations in the region. Around 400,000 solar panels were installed at the San Rafael solar PV plant.

During the Summer, Genneia powered another 180MW solar PV plant, the Parque Solar Anchoris, while the 90MW Parque Solar Malargüe I was the first solar PV project in Mendoza to reach commercial operations in March 2025 for the company. With the launch of operations at the San Rafael solar project, the company has now invested more than US$400 million in Mendoza in renewable energy.

In total, Genneia has six solar PV projects in operation with a combined capacity of 670MW, according to the company. The Argentinian developer targets to reach 800MW of operational solar PV in 2026.

Argentina was among five Latin American countries that were analysed in a report published last summer by trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE). The report looked at the solar investment opportunities in these countries, and highlighted the implementation of the Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI) in Argentina as an initiative set to attract more opportunities in renewable energy in the country. Compared to some of its neighbouring countries, including Chile and Brazil, solar PV in Argentina still lags behind the largest markets in Latin America.

According to data from SPE, Argentina had less than 2GW of installed solar PV in May 2025, but expects the operational capacity to more than double it to 4.3GW by 2029.

Interest in renewable energy from Argentina is not exclusive to solar PV, as the country launched its first battery energy storage system tender last year. Interest in the tender resulted in 1.3GW of bids, with Argentina awarding 667MW, up from the 500MW set initially.

argentina, genneia, latin america, mendoza, operational launch, utility-scale solar

