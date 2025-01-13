Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

By George Heynes
Grids, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Waaree Energies acquires Enel Green Power India

News

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

News

Chile curtailed 6TWh of solar PV and wind power in 2024

News

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

News

GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

News

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

News

Legislative hurdles dominated Italian solar in 2024, 2025 could be no different

News, Features, Interviews

NREL: efficiency and production capacity key for commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Investment firm EQT to acquire Scale Microgrids

News

Smaller projects, greater potential: Rgreen Invest on the growth in Europe’s rooftop solar sector

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The SWIS expansion will extend into the Mid-West region of Western Australia. Image: Western Power.

Power and communications infrastructure provider GenusPlus Group has been awarded a contract to develop the proposed Clean Energy Link – North Region project set to expand Western Australia’s South West Interconnected System (SWIS).

The SWIS is an electricity grid in southwestern Western Australia and extends from Kalbarri in the north to Kalgoorlie in the east. The Clean Energy Link project aims to expand its coverage to include the solar PV-rich Mid-West region.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

GenusPlus confirmed in an announcement on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that the contract is worth around AU$270 million (US$166 million) and will see the organisation design and construct two 330kV and 132kV terminal substations in the area and build an associated line. GenusPlus will also augment a third 330kV terminal substation.

Work is due to commence sometime this month, with scheduled completion anticipated for mid-2027.

David Riches, managing director of GenusPlus, expressed pleasure in continuing their long-standing relationship with Western Power, a government-owned company behind the infrastructure project, as it undertakes the Clean Energy Link project.

“Genus has worked with Western Power for many years and is very pleased to have secured this project and to be able to continue working with Western Power on a project that is very important to Western Australia as it moves towards a clean energy future. Genus is looking forward to continuing to develop its longstanding relationship with Western Power as a key delivery partner,” Riches said.

The Clean Energy Link has the backing of the state government given its potential to bolster grid stability, support its target to achieve net zero by 2050, and enable the withdrawal of all state-owned coal-fired power plants by 2030.

In a show of support, the government allocated AU$500 million in funding into the SWIS in May 2024, which included plans to fund Western Power’s assessment and development of the Clean Energy Link.

Commenting on GenusPlus being awarded the contract for the Clean Energy Link, Reece Whitby, Western Australia’s energy minister highlighted the project as “incredibly important”.

“The Cook Labor government has a clear plan for Western Australia’s energy future. That’s why we are investing in the infrastructure that is needed to support an energy mix that comprises onshore wind and rooftop solar and is backed by big batteries and firmed by gas as required,” Whitby said.

“I look forward to GenusPlus starting work on this incredibly important project so that Western Australian households and small businesses can access more clean, affordable, and reliable power.”

Western Australia’s Mid West region a hotbed for solar PV

According to GenusPlus, the Mid-West region is recognised as an “ideal location to harness the power of wind and solar energy” with numerous developers exploring renewable energy generation projects.

One such project is oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy’s 376MW Three Springs solar PV power plant, which was acquired in October by EDP Renewables APAC. The project is located in the Shire of Three Springs, approximately 310km north of the state capital of Perth. Previous estimates disclosed that the solar PV project would cost around AU$440 million to develop fully.

The solar PV plant is set to complement the wider development of the Mid-West Clean Energy Project. This project aims to support Western Australia in becoming a hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia production. From 2027, the project hopes to produce and sell 1.2 million tonnes per annum of clean ammonia on both international and domestic markets.

The large-scale project requires renewable energy from wind and solar PV. This clean energy will be transported to the project via the grid. The Three Springs solar power plant will connect to the ammonia production facility, which is approximately 100km west of its designated site, with a private mid-voltage transmission network. The project may also supply energy to external customers.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Clean Energy Link, GenusPlus, grid, solar pv, south west interconnected system, substation, SWIS, western australia

Read Next

Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

January 13, 2025
Under its Home Renovation Savings Program the state government will offer rebates for 30% of the cost of adding solar modules or BESS.
polysilicon

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

January 13, 2025
China is reviewing the expiry of decade-old anti-dumping measures on US and South Korean polysilicon imports
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

January 13, 2025
In December 2024, Australian utility-scale solar PV and wind assets generated 4,551GWh for the month. David Dixon, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, stated that New South Wales was the best-performing state.
Image: Oxford PV

NREL: efficiency and production capacity key for commercial perovskite tandem modules

January 10, 2025
The report said that tandem modules need a minimum efficiency of 25% to be competitive with other solar technologies on price.
Image: Linea Energy.

Linea Energy closes debt financing for 109MW solar PV plant in Georgia, US

January 10, 2025
Linea Energy has closed project debt financing for a 109MWdc utility-scale solar PV power plant in Wilcox County, Georgia, in the US.
Image: Brighte.

Australia’s minimum flat feed-in tariff for solar PV faces 195% drop

January 10, 2025
Australia’s Essential Services Commission (ESC) proposes dropping the minimum flat feed-in tariff for solar PV to AU$0.04/kWh from 1 July 2025-26, down from the current AU$3.3/kWh in 2024-25.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Legislative hurdles dominated Italian solar in 2024, 2025 could be no different

News, Features, Interviews

The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog

NREL: efficiency and production capacity key for commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Smaller projects, greater potential: Rgreen Invest on the growth in Europe’s rooftop solar sector

Features, Interviews

Solar industry leaders highlight cost of capital and local opposition to PV as key challenges for 2025

News

Australia’s minimum flat feed-in tariff for solar PV faces 195% drop

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.