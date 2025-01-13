GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

GenusPlus confirmed in an announcement on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that the contract is worth around AU$270 million (US$166 million) and will see the organisation design and construct two 330kV and 132kV terminal substations in the area and build an associated line. GenusPlus will also augment a third 330kV terminal substation.

Work is due to commence sometime this month, with scheduled completion anticipated for mid-2027.

David Riches, managing director of GenusPlus, expressed pleasure in continuing their long-standing relationship with Western Power, a government-owned company behind the infrastructure project, as it undertakes the Clean Energy Link project.

“Genus has worked with Western Power for many years and is very pleased to have secured this project and to be able to continue working with Western Power on a project that is very important to Western Australia as it moves towards a clean energy future. Genus is looking forward to continuing to develop its longstanding relationship with Western Power as a key delivery partner,” Riches said.

The Clean Energy Link has the backing of the state government given its potential to bolster grid stability, support its target to achieve net zero by 2050, and enable the withdrawal of all state-owned coal-fired power plants by 2030.

In a show of support, the government allocated AU$500 million in funding into the SWIS in May 2024, which included plans to fund Western Power’s assessment and development of the Clean Energy Link.

Commenting on GenusPlus being awarded the contract for the Clean Energy Link, Reece Whitby, Western Australia’s energy minister highlighted the project as “incredibly important”.

“The Cook Labor government has a clear plan for Western Australia’s energy future. That’s why we are investing in the infrastructure that is needed to support an energy mix that comprises onshore wind and rooftop solar and is backed by big batteries and firmed by gas as required,” Whitby said.

“I look forward to GenusPlus starting work on this incredibly important project so that Western Australian households and small businesses can access more clean, affordable, and reliable power.”

Western Australia’s Mid West region a hotbed for solar PV

According to GenusPlus, the Mid-West region is recognised as an “ideal location to harness the power of wind and solar energy” with numerous developers exploring renewable energy generation projects.

One such project is oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy’s 376MW Three Springs solar PV power plant, which was acquired in October by EDP Renewables APAC. The project is located in the Shire of Three Springs, approximately 310km north of the state capital of Perth. Previous estimates disclosed that the solar PV project would cost around AU$440 million to develop fully.

The solar PV plant is set to complement the wider development of the Mid-West Clean Energy Project. This project aims to support Western Australia in becoming a hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia production. From 2027, the project hopes to produce and sell 1.2 million tonnes per annum of clean ammonia on both international and domestic markets.

The large-scale project requires renewable energy from wind and solar PV. This clean energy will be transported to the project via the grid. The Three Springs solar power plant will connect to the ammonia production facility, which is approximately 100km west of its designated site, with a private mid-voltage transmission network. The project may also supply energy to external customers.