Germany awards 587MW of solar-plus-storage in oversubscribed innovation tender

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
ARENA provides funding for Australia’s first ‘net zero suburb’

LONGi launches Hi-MO X10 back contact module with 24.8% efficiency

Netherlands to scrap net metering, PV sector calls for self-consumption incentives

Solarcycle, Runergy ink 4GW US recycled solar glass deal

BNZ closes €680 million financing for southern European PV portfolio

Low prices and legal support saw ‘record’ 4GW of solar additions in France last year

Report: EU must implement policies to define and support ‘nature-inclusive solar’

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon supply at an inflection point, with module prices falling to RMB0.65/W

JP Morgan, Capital One provide US$260 million for 300MW Arizona solar PV project

Germany’s innovation tender ended up being oversubscribed with a combined bid capacity of 1.8GW. Image: Sungrow.

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has awarded 587MW of solar-plus-storage in its latest innovation tender.

As has been the case in many of Germany’s recent solar PV auctions, the innovation tender ended up oversubscribed, with 154 bids made for 1.8GW of capacity out of 583MW tendered capacity. Both capacity bid for and awarded were higher than the previous innovation auction held in July 2024, which awarded 512MW of capacity for solar-plus-storage projects. For the first time, wind projects combined with energy storage received bids, but none were successful, with only solar-plus-storage bids awarded capacity.

The prices for successful bids ranged between €0.0674/kWh (US$0.073/kWh) and €0.0745/kWh (US$0.0745/kWh) and the average volume-weighted price was €0.0709/kWh, which ended much lower than the price ceiling of €0.0918/kWh and the previous innovation auction’s average of €0.0833/kWh.

“The significant oversubscription in the innovation auction follows on from the trend set in the auctions for ground-mounted solar photovoltaic systems. The high level of participation gives rise to the hope that growth in the field of installation combinations will also strengthen and stabilise,” said Klaus Müller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur.

In terms of federal states, Bavaria has been awarded the largest volume with 25 projects and a combined 227MW of capacity. It is followed by Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, with seven projects and 115MW of capacity, and Rhineland-Palatinate, with three projects and 57MW of capacity.

The following innovation auction will be held on 1 May 2025.

auctions and tenders, bavaria, Bundesnetzagentur, germany, oversubscription, solar-plus-storage

