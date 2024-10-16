Germany awards 587MW of solar-plus-storage in oversubscribed innovation tender

The prices for successful bids ranged between €0.0674/kWh (US$0.073/kWh) and €0.0745/kWh (US$0.0745/kWh) and the average volume-weighted price was €0.0709/kWh, which ended much lower than the price ceiling of €0.0918/kWh and the previous innovation auction’s average of €0.0833/kWh.

“The significant oversubscription in the innovation auction follows on from the trend set in the auctions for ground-mounted solar photovoltaic systems. The high level of participation gives rise to the hope that growth in the field of installation combinations will also strengthen and stabilise,” said Klaus Müller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur.

In terms of federal states, Bavaria has been awarded the largest volume with 25 projects and a combined 227MW of capacity. It is followed by Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, with seven projects and 115MW of capacity, and Rhineland-Palatinate, with three projects and 57MW of capacity.

The following innovation auction will be held on 1 May 2025.