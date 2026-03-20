Goldbeck secures EPC contract for 722MW PV plant in Poland, Europe’s largest

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The projects will be directly connected to the 400kV high-voltage transmission network of Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE). Along with overseeing all phases of the project, Goldbeck will supervise the associated HV/MV substations, the high-voltage cable routes, and the grid connection infrastructure, including the STR LKO 400/110 kV substation.

“Securing the full EPC scope for such a complex, large-scale project highlights our capabilities and positions us at the forefront of Europe’s renewable energy sector. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to Sidłowo-Kikowo-Dobrowo project, delivering a project that sets new benchmarks in scale and impact,” Steffen Emmerich, managing director of Goldbeck Solar Polska, said.

Earlier this month, Belgian renewables developer Virya Energy secured US$99 million (€85 million) in equity from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to acquire the Sidłowo-Kikowo-Dobrowo project.

The projects, previously owned by Optima Wind, form Poland’s largest solar PV cluster and one of Europe’s largest, with a combined annual output of 666GWh.