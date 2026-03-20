Goldbeck secures EPC contract for 722MW PV plant in Poland, Europe’s largest

German solar developer Goldbeck Solar has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to deliver three PV plants in Poland’s West Pomeranian province, with a combined installed capacity of 722MWp.
The portfolio comprises Sidłowo PV Plant at 290MWp, Kikowo PV Plant at 235MWp, and Dobrowo PV Plant at 197MWp. According to the firm, once operational, it will become the largest PV installation in Europe.
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The projects will be directly connected to the 400kV high-voltage transmission network of Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE). Along with overseeing all phases of the project, Goldbeck will supervise the associated HV/MV substations, the high-voltage cable routes, and the grid connection infrastructure, including the STR LKO 400/110 kV substation.
“Securing the full EPC scope for such a complex, large-scale project highlights our capabilities and positions us at the forefront of Europe’s renewable energy sector. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to Sidłowo-Kikowo-Dobrowo project, delivering a project that sets new benchmarks in scale and impact,” Steffen Emmerich, managing director of Goldbeck Solar Polska, said.
Earlier this month, Belgian renewables developer Virya Energy secured US$99 million (€85 million) in equity from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to acquire the Sidłowo-Kikowo-Dobrowo project.
The projects, previously owned by Optima Wind, form Poland’s largest solar PV cluster and one of Europe’s largest, with a combined annual output of 666GWh.