Gonvarri Solar Steel launches TracSmarT+1P trackers

By JP Casey
Dwindling stock plays into stable European PV module prices in March – sun.store

Gonvarri Solar Steel launches TracSmarT+1P trackers

Astronergy, four Turkish PV manufacturers to invest US$2.5 billion in solar cell plants

GPG inaugurates Western Australia’s first grid-connected large-scale hybrid solar-battery project

40MW solar PV plant in Western Australia deemed country’s best-performing solar asset in March

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

Sunnova appoints Robyn Liska as interim CFO to recover from US$447.8 million losses in 2024

Indian heavy industry offers 20GW solar PV opportunity

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

A Gonvarri Solar Steel project.
The new trackers can tilt up to 60 degrees. Image: Gonvarri Solar Steel.

Spanish tracker manufacturer Gonvarri Solar Steel has launched its latest tracker, a dual-row 1P solar tracker, dubbed TracSmatT+1P.

The new trackers can tilt up to 60 degrees, and integrate the company’s ‘SmarTSlope’ technology, which enables individual piles to be tilted up to 0.6 degrees from each other to facilitate module installation across undulating and uneven terrain without the need for shortening rows of modules. The trackers also come in a single-row version that complies with European regulations, and can be used in the agrivoltaics (agriPV) sector.

The focus on the agriPV sector in particular is notable, as there has been considerable interest in the European agriPV space in recent months. In Greece, Brite Solar has commissioned a module manufacturing plant specifically designed for the agriPV sector, and in Italy, the government awarded a mammoth 1.5GW of new agriPV capacity in last December’s oversubscribed tender.

Gonvarri Solar Steel looks to have made simplicity a priority for its new product, noting that it is designed for “installation efficiency”. Gonvarri Solar Steel says that the trackers’ “optimised structure” allows the installation process to be faster and simpler, while the lower number of components than in other trackers aims to deliver lower maintenance costs and greater product reliability.

The news follows a plethora of tracker supply deals signed by Gonvarri Solar Steel in 2024, including an 118MW deal in Chile, a 62MW deal in Spain and a 50MW deal with Global Energy Services. The company has now delivered over 24GW of trackers across more than 45 countries worldwide.

agriPV, europe, gonvarri solar steel, spain, trackers, tracsmart, tracsmart+1p

