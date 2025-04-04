Gonvarri Solar Steel launches TracSmarT+1P trackers

The focus on the agriPV sector in particular is notable, as there has been considerable interest in the European agriPV space in recent months. In Greece, Brite Solar has commissioned a module manufacturing plant specifically designed for the agriPV sector, and in Italy, the government awarded a mammoth 1.5GW of new agriPV capacity in last December’s oversubscribed tender.

Gonvarri Solar Steel looks to have made simplicity a priority for its new product, noting that it is designed for “installation efficiency”. Gonvarri Solar Steel says that the trackers’ “optimised structure” allows the installation process to be faster and simpler, while the lower number of components than in other trackers aims to deliver lower maintenance costs and greater product reliability.

The news follows a plethora of tracker supply deals signed by Gonvarri Solar Steel in 2024, including an 118MW deal in Chile, a 62MW deal in Spain and a 50MW deal with Global Energy Services. The company has now delivered over 24GW of trackers across more than 45 countries worldwide.