Solar Steel to supply 118MW of solar PV trackers in Chile

Spanish PV tracker firm Solar Steel has supplied over 4.2GW of PV trackers in Latin America. Image: Solar Steel via LinkedIn.

Solar tracker and racking provider Solar Steel has signed a supply agreement for 118MW of PV trackers to a project in Chile.

The company, a subsidiary of Spanish steelmaker Gonvarri Industries, will provide nearly 2,000 of its TracSmarT+ 1V single-row and dual-row trackers to a solar PV plant in Antofagasta, one of the northern Chilean regions with the highest irradiation in the world.