Solar Steel to supply 118MW of solar PV trackers in Chile

Solar tracker and racking provider Solar Steel has signed a supply agreement for 118MW of PV trackers to a project in Chile.
The company, a subsidiary of Spanish steelmaker Gonvarri Industries, will provide nearly 2,000 of its TracSmarT+ 1V single-row and dual-row trackers to a solar PV plant in Antofagasta, one of the northern Chilean regions with the highest irradiation in the world.
With this latest supply agreement, the Spanish company supplied over 4.2GW of solar trackers in the Latin American region, including a 400MW tracker supply in Peru last November.
In its home country of Spain, Solar Steel supplied 220MW of its TracSmarT+ 1V solar trackers to three PV plants from Spanish oil and gas company Repsol in February 2024. This marked the first supply agreement between both companies.