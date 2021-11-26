Solar Media
News

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

Romania is targeting 5.1GW of deployed solar PV by 2030. Image: Andreas Gucklhorn (Unsplash).

Renewables developer and asset owner Grasshopper Energy has signed an agreement that could support the development of up to 1GW of solar in Romania by 2030.

The deal with entrepreneur Stefan Sturdza covers the development, construction and operation of solar projects in the country, and is said to require investments of around US$1 billion.

Canada-headquartered Grasshopper Energy said the partnership represents the first stage of its goal in helping Romania reach its renewables targets.

“Grasshopper is honoured to play a role in providing Romania with the latest clean energy infrastructure innovation and to support Romania and Europe in combating climate change,” said CEO Azeem Qureshi.

Having reached 1.4GW of installed solar at the end of 2020, Romania is looking to have 5.1GW of deployed solar by 2030 as part of efforts to generate 30.7% of its energy needs from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

Recent months have seen R.Power enter Romania’s solar market with plans for a 100MW PV plant, while developers Econergy and Nofar Energy have acquired a 155MW ready-to-build park that they said will be the country’s largest solar installation to date.

eastern europe, Grasshopper Energy, romania

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

November 18, 2021
Investment company AtlasInvest has backed a new renewables development platform that is aiming to deliver 2.7GW of projects across Europe by the end of next year.

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

November 9, 2021
Renewables developers Econergy and Nofar Energy have completed the acquisition of a 155MW ready-to-build solar project in Romania from real estate developer Portland Trust.

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

October 11, 2021
Polish solar developer R.Power is tendering for PV modules, structures and other components worth nearly €200 million (US$231 million) as it seeks to build its solar pipeline in Poland.

Russia allocates 775MW to solar in latest national auction

September 23, 2021
Russian wholesale electricity market administrator JSC ATS has allocated 775MW of solar PV in the country’s eighth auction round for largescale renewables, which had an average price of ₽5.18/kWh (US$0.071/kWh)

R.Power enters Romanian solar market in 100MW partnership

September 8, 2021
Polish developer R.Power has entered the Romania solar market through a partnership with an unnamed renewable energy company that will see the two develop a solar portfolio totalling 100MW

TRIG, Mytilineos strengthen European solar positions with asset purchases

September 7, 2021
Two European solar companies have announced new acquisitions as investment company TRIG secures 234MW of assets in Spain, while Greek industrial group Mytilineos signed an agreement for 90MW in Romania

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

