Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) has energised the fourth phase of its flagship solar-plus-storage project in Chile, Oasis de Atacama.
Dubbed Gabriela, the fourth phase of the Oasis de Atacama project comprises 272MW of solar PV and 1.1GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS). The fourth phase represents one-tenth of the capacity of entire project, which sits at 2GW of solar PV and 11GWh of BESS.
Spanish manufacturer Ingeteam supplied the PV inverters for the fourth phase, as it had done for the first three phases. Ingeteam will also be involved in phase six of the Oasis de Atacama project, while Chinese energy storage manufacturer CATL will act as the supplier.
The fourth phase of the project was sold to Infrastructure investor CVC DIF, a subsidiary of asset manager CVC, last September, for up to US$475 million. As part of the agreement, the Spanish IPP will provide operations and maintenance services for five years.
With the energisation of Gabriela, there are only two more phases left to complete, as the first three phases of the Oasis de Atacama project—combining 451MW of solar PV and 2.5GWh of BESS—were commissioned last year.
As the name of the project implies, it is located in the solar hotbed (subscription required) of the Atacama Desert, in northern Chile.
This flagship project has been at the centre of Grenergy’s roadmap strategy to 2027 and aims to add a further two solar-plus-storage projects to its operating portfolio, one of which is located in central Chile. Located in the Biobío region, construction began at the 340MW solar PV and 960MWh solar-plus-storage project last October and the project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2027.
The other solar-plus-storage project will be located in the central Spanish region of Castilla-la-Mancha and is expected to have 200MW of solar PV and 704MWh of BESS.