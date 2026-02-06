Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 6, 2026
Storage, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

News

Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

News

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

News

GameChange wins 1.2GW Saudi tracker order

News

Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

News

GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

News

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

News

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

News

Drone-based cleaning agent released for agrivoltaic systems

News

Turkey, Saudi Arabia sign 5GW renewables development agreement, 2GW solar PV in phase one

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Aerial view of the Gabriela project in Chile
Dubbed Gabriela, the fourth phase of the Oasis de Atacama project in Chile comprises 272MW of solar PV and 1.1GWh of BESS. Image: Grenergy.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) has energised the fourth phase of its flagship solar-plus-storage project in Chile, Oasis de Atacama.

Dubbed Gabriela, the fourth phase of the Oasis de Atacama project comprises 272MW of solar PV and 1.1GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS). The fourth phase represents one-tenth of the capacity of entire project, which sits at 2GW of solar PV and 11GWh of BESS.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Spanish manufacturer Ingeteam supplied the PV inverters for the fourth phase, as it had done for the first three phases. Ingeteam will also be involved in phase six of the Oasis de Atacama project, while Chinese energy storage manufacturer CATL will act as the supplier.

The fourth phase of the project was sold to Infrastructure investor CVC DIF, a subsidiary of asset manager CVC, last September, for up to US$475 million. As part of the agreement, the Spanish IPP will provide operations and maintenance services for five years.

With the energisation of Gabriela, there are only two more phases left to complete, as the first three phases of the Oasis de Atacama project—combining 451MW of solar PV and 2.5GWh of BESS—were commissioned last year.

As the name of the project implies, it is located in the solar hotbed (subscription required) of the Atacama Desert, in northern Chile.

This flagship project has been at the centre of Grenergy’s roadmap strategy to 2027 and aims to add a further two solar-plus-storage projects to its operating portfolio, one of which is located in central Chile. Located in the Biobío region, construction began at the 340MW solar PV and 960MWh solar-plus-storage project last October and the project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2027.

The other solar-plus-storage project will be located in the central Spanish region of Castilla-la-Mancha and is expected to have 200MW of solar PV and 704MWh of BESS.

atacama desert, bess, chile, energisation, grenergy, latin america, oasis de atacama, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

“The technology is ready, costs have fallen, and regulation is catching up. Hybridisation is the path forward. Projects that do not adapt will be left behind,” said Priit Lepasepp, CEO of Sunly. Image: Solar Media.

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

February 4, 2026
Industry leaders warn that hybridising PV with batteries is now essential to secure revenue, manage volatility, and maintain investor value.
Speakers at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026.

Changing risk profiles, portfolio-based decisions highlight shifts in renewables investment landscape

February 4, 2026
'The market is evolving,' said Daniel Machuca on the topic of traditional financing models and their suitability for use in modern renewables.
Image: Bright Energy Investments.

Tonic Group secures fast-track federal approval for 75MW Western Australia solar-battery project

February 3, 2026
Tonic Group has obtained federal environmental clearance for a 75MW solar-plus-storage development in Western Australia within four weeks.
The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

February 2, 2026
Private equity firm Younan Company has launched an 880MW solar-plus-storage project in California, marking its entry into utility-scale solar PV in the US.
A Westbridge solar project.

Westbridge Renewable receives approval to build 225MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Alberta

January 29, 2026
Canadian renewables firm Westbridge Renewable Energy has received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) to build an up to 225MW solar-plus-storage plant in Alberta, Canada.
A Fieldworks Power community solar project.

CLASS trade association launches, aims to expand access to community solar and battery storage in California

January 29, 2026
A new trade association, Californians for Local, Affordable Solar and Storage (CLASS) has started work to improve access to community solar.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

News

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

News

Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

News

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

News

What are the latest issues with TOPCon solar panels?

News

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA