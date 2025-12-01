Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Grenergy sells 88MW Colombian solar PV portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 1, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

News

Grenergy sells 88MW Colombian solar PV portfolio

News

India to increase solar PV module efficiency threshold in ALMM

News

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

News, Features, Interviews

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

News

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

News

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

News

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

News

How to build a solar-plus-storage project on a US Superfund site

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar PV portfolio consists of seven plants that are sold to Colombian oil and energy company Ecopetrol. Image: Grenergy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Grenergy has agreed to sell an 88MW solar PV portfolio of projects in Colombia.

Consisting of seven projects, the solar PV portfolio will be sold to Colombian oil and energy company Ecopetrol. The delivery of the projects will be done independently and in stages throughout 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Under the agreement, Grenergy will remain as the operations and maintenance (O&M) provider for up to two years across the entire portfolio.

The company remains present in Colombia with a portfolio of 12 plants at different stages of development and with a combined capacity of 150MW.

This transaction is part of the Spanish IPP’s asset rotation plan for the period between 2025 and 2027, and brings the total goal to more than 60%.

The most notable asset rotation transaction from the IPP relates to its flagship solar-plus-storage project in Chile, the Oasis de Atacama, located in the solar hotbed of the Atacama Desert, in northern Chile.

Over the past year, the Spanish IPP sold the first four phases of the 2GW/11GWh solar-plus-storage projects. The first three phases were sold in December 2024 to ContourGlobal, a subsidiary of investment firm KKR, and comprise 451MW of solar PV and 2.5GWh of BESS.

The fourth phase, dubbed Gabriela, was sold to Infrastructure investor CVC DIF, a subsidiary of asset manager CVC, in September of this year. This phase represents 272MW of solar PV and 1.1GWh of BESS.

colombia, ecopetrol, grenergy, latin america, portfolio sale

Read Next

Midsummer-DUO-line-Auction

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

December 1, 2025
Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer will ship up to 200MW worth of manufacturing equipment to a planned thin-film solar PV manufacturing facility in Colombia.
A Climate Fund Managers solar project.

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

November 20, 2025
Climate Fund Managers (CFM) has started commercial operations at the 26.4MW Pétalo del Norte I solar PV project in Colombia.
Shangri-La solar PV plant in Colombia from IPP Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy powers 201MW PV plant in Colombia

November 13, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Atlas Renewable Energy has commissioned a 201MW solar PV plant in Colombia.
Metlen Energy and Metals' 64MW Wagga North solar PV plant. Image: Metlen Energy and Metals.

Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

October 23, 2025
Infrastructure investment firm Nuveen Infrastructure has secured US$171 million in financing for a 137MW solar PV plant in South Korea.
The Copiapó Solar project is a 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage in northern Chile developed by Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

October 20, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Atlas Renewable Energy has secured up to US$475 million in financing for a 357MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile.
Aerial view of the Gabriela project in Chile

Grenergy breaks ground on 340MW solar, 960MWh BESS project under Chile’s Central Oasis platform 

October 13, 2025
Grenergy has begun construction on a 340MW solar project with 960MWh of energy storage in El Cabrero, located in Chile’s Biobío region. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

News

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

News, Features, Interviews

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

News

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy