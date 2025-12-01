Grenergy sells 88MW Colombian solar PV portfolio

Independent power producer (IPP) Grenergy has agreed to sell an 88MW solar PV portfolio of projects in Colombia.
Consisting of seven projects, the solar PV portfolio will be sold to Colombian oil and energy company Ecopetrol. The delivery of the projects will be done independently and in stages throughout 2026.
Under the agreement, Grenergy will remain as the operations and maintenance (O&M) provider for up to two years across the entire portfolio.
The company remains present in Colombia with a portfolio of 12 plants at different stages of development and with a combined capacity of 150MW.
This transaction is part of the Spanish IPP’s asset rotation plan for the period between 2025 and 2027, and brings the total goal to more than 60%.
The most notable asset rotation transaction from the IPP relates to its flagship solar-plus-storage project in Chile, the Oasis de Atacama, located in the solar hotbed of the Atacama Desert, in northern Chile.
Over the past year, the Spanish IPP sold the first four phases of the 2GW/11GWh solar-plus-storage projects. The first three phases were sold in December 2024 to ContourGlobal, a subsidiary of investment firm KKR, and comprise 451MW of solar PV and 2.5GWh of BESS.
The fourth phase, dubbed Gabriela, was sold to Infrastructure investor CVC DIF, a subsidiary of asset manager CVC, in September of this year. This phase represents 272MW of solar PV and 1.1GWh of BESS.