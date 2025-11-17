Subscribe To Premium
Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 17, 2025
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

India’s renewable reckoning: grid gaps, tender failures and the road to 500GW

Spain issues €200 million for ‘innovative’ agriPV, floating solar and energy storage

German PV plant becomes first prequalified to provide secondary control power

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

Solar panels in India.
“Very often you will find the panels are in place, the modules are in place, the system is commissioned, but you can’t evacuate power because the transmission network has not been bolstered,” said Jindal. Image: Solar Energy Corporation of India.

India’s ability to reach 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 is being increasingly constrained by grid limitations and growing tender complexity, according to Abhinav Jindal, deputy general manager at India’s largest integrated power utility NTPC’s Power Management Institute (PMI). 

Speaking to PV Tech, Jindal warned that transmission readiness has become one of the most significant risks to India’s clean-energy trajectory. Solar and wind projects are now being delivered far faster than the grid is able to absorb them, he said, compared with coal’s traditional four-to-five-year development cycle that allows transmission to grow in tandem – a synchronisation that no longer exists. 

“Very often the panels are in place, the system is commissioned, but you can’t evacuate power because the transmission network has not been bolstered,” he said, noting that several states are already facing stranded renewable assets. Legacy PPAs are also limiting utilities’ ability to absorb new capacity, while ultra-low tariffs from previous auctions have made some states reluctant to honour older contracts. 

These challenges mirror broader national data. A joint report by IEEFA South Asia and JMK Research, published in September 2025, showed more than 50GW of renewable capacity stranded as of June 2025 due to transmission constraints. The analysis pointed to a 42% gap between planned and commissioned transmission lines and noted that ISTS additions have fallen to their lowest level in a decade. 

Despite mounting pressure, Jindal highlighted the national grid’s resilience, pointing to over a decade without major blackouts. Under the One Nation, One Grid (ONOG) framework and coordinated Central Electricity Authority (CEA) planning, “we continue to maintain this robustness even as renewables penetrate the grid,” he said. However, the intermittency of renewables still demands additional system capacity and more sophisticated management tools. 

Tender undersubscription is another growing concern. Jindal linked the trend to increasingly complex auction structures – including FDRE, RTC and storage-linked tenders – as well as unrealistic baseline cost assumptions. “Some of the estimates at a fundamental level are so low that we don’t find broad participation,” he said. The government is now reassessing L1 benchmarks to ease downward tariff pressure and encourage healthier bidding. 

Even so, deployment remains strong. India added nearly 30GW in FY2024-25 and is on track for another 20GW-25GW this year. At around 40GW annually, the country remains broadly aligned with its 2030 ambition – provided grid expansion and tender reform accelerate. 

Read our full interview with Abhinav Jindal here (subscription required). 

grid bottlenecks, grid gaps, india, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, tender failures

News

