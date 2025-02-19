Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

News

Data-driven techniques and robotics are among key trends in O&M

News

DP Energy sells permission for 325MW Canadian solar project to City of Medicine Hat

News

TrinaTracker opens 3GW manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

News

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

Features, Interviews

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

Ecoener secures financing for 60MW solar PV plant in Dominican Republic

News

Tongwei drops Runergy majority share acquisition

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The PV plant features over 136,000 ground-mounted modules. Image: Gurin Energy via LinkedIn.

Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer Gurīn Energy has completed a 75MW solar PV power plant situated in the municipality of Palauig in the Philippines.

Named the Palauig Solar Power Plant, the site is the developer’s first operational project in the country. It features 136,363 ground-mounted solar PV modules. Shizen, a fully owned subsidiary of Gurīn Energy, owns the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Gurīn confirmed it had struck a partnership with AboitizPower’s retail electricity units, Adventenergy Inc. and Adventpower Inc., to offtake the solar PV plant’s power, which will supply clean energy to AboitizPower’s commercial and industrial customers.

Bob Driscoll, CEO of Gurīn Energy, believes the project’s success was due to the strong positive reception from the local communities in Palauig.

“The completion of the Palauig Solar Power Plant, our first operational project, is a milestone in Gurīn Energy’s drive to help move Asia to 100% renewable energy. Our achievement is reflective of the ongoing support we have received from the communities in Palauig, to whom we express our thanks,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll also expressed gratitude to its sole bank partner, UnionBank, and the company’s other partners, such as AboitizPower and Radio Veritas, as well as to the national, provincial and municipal authorities.

Gurīn has grown its presence across the Southeast Asian market in recent years. This is exemplified its Vanda solar-plus-storage joint venture, which is owned by Gurīn and Petronas’ clean energy solutions entity Gentari International Renewables. Last year, the companies announced a module supply deal with Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar for the project.

A unique aspect of the Palauig solar PV plant is the establishment of a solar education programme, named in honour of the late Cari Leviste Azores of the Leviste family, who Gurīn said had played a pivotal role in the project’s development.

The programme will be free to all primary and secondary schools in the Philippines and will begin welcoming visitors in October 2025. Through the programme, students will be educated on renewable energy.

Commenting on the programme, Joey Leviste Jr, senior advisor to Gurīn Energy and chairman of Shizen, said: “Through the Cari Leviste Azores Visit Solar Education Programme, we hope that the next generation of Filipinos will be inspired to pursue careers in clean energy and sustainability.”

Growing support for Philippines solar

Thanks to supportive regulations, the renewable energy sector in the Philippines is growing rapidly. The government intends for half of its power to come from renewable sources by 2040, which means an additional 74GW of renewable energy capacity will be needed.

An example of this is the Philippines government’s 2024-25 Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP), which is expected to be held in the first quarter of 2025. The GEAP, which held its first auction in 2022, is designed to stimulate growth and investment in the country’s renewable energy sector.

This has resulted in growth of solar PV in the country, with PV Tech having reported in April 2024 that the country will add 2GW of solar PV capacity by the end of the year. One project set to benefit under the GEAP scheme is Taiwan-headquartered developer J&V Energy’s 180MW solar power plant in General Santos.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
asia, gurin energy, philippines, power plant, pv power plants

Read Next

Ecoener secures financing for 60MW solar PV plant in Dominican Republic

Ecoener secures financing for 60MW solar PV plant in Dominican Republic

February 18, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Ecoener has secured a US$43.1 million loan to finance a 60MW solar PV plant in the Dominican Republic.
Obton's Ganzlin solar project in Germany.

Germany passes 100GW of installed solar PV

February 18, 2025
Germany has now installed more than 100GW of solar PV after adding 1.1GW in January 2025, according to monthly data from the German Federal Network Agency.
Rooftop solar panels in Germany. Credit: Bundesverband Solarwirstchaft

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

February 17, 2025
Germany is poised to introduce new rules aimed at removing electricity peaks and negative pricing associated with surplus generation of solar power.
The project will consist of 250,000 solar PV modules. Image: Meridian Energy.

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

February 17, 2025
Meridian Energy, a New Zealand state-owned energy company, has secured planning consent for its 120MW Ruakākā Solar Farm in Tai Tokerau Northland.
A Shizen Energy project in Japan.

Nozomi appoints Shizen to manage 312MW Japanese solar portfolio

February 14, 2025
Nozomi Energy has appointed Shizen Operations, a subsidiary of the Shizen Energy Group, to manage a 312MW solar portfolio in Japan.
Image: OX2.

Australia: NSW council backs module recycling mandate for OX2’s 135MW solar PV plant

February 14, 2025
Muswellbrook Shire Council in New South Wales, Australia, has backed a solar module recycling mandate for a 135MW solar PV plant being developed by Swedish solar developer OX2.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

News

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

News

Upcoming Events

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.