Trina Solar signs 1.2GW TOPCon module supply agreement for Indonesia-Singapore PV export project

Electricity generated from the 2GW solar PV and 4.4GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will then be exported to Singapore.

Once the project is operational, it will export 300MWh of non-intermittent electricity to Singapore. The project received conditional approval from Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) last year, as part of a plan between the Indonesian and Singaporean governments to establish a green electricity trading corridor between the two countries.

“By supplying our cutting-edge modules with the potential of integrating our advanced battery energy storage solutions, we are not only supporting Vanda’s mission to provide reliable, non-intermittent clean energy but also reinforcing Singapore’s broader goal to import 4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035,” said Elva Wang, head of Southeast Asia at Trinasolar Asia Pacific.

“Our collaboration reflects a shared vision of accelerating renewable energy development, facilitating cross-border electricity trading, and promoting sustainable energy practices that contribute to both regional economic growth and the decarbonisation of Singapore’s energy supply.”

SIngapore has been working on establishing a number of power corridors with other countries, including the AAPowerLink project in Australia. The Australian project aims to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar PV capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage via a 4,300 km subsea cable.

Moreover, the Indonesian government aims to install nearly 265GW of solar PV capacity by 2050, a goal that will not only help to meet the country’s energy demand, but also to provide electricity for exporting.