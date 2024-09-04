Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Trina Solar signs 1.2GW TOPCon module supply agreement for Indonesia-Singapore PV export project

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: Solar PV is fastest technology to deploy in net zero race, says think tank

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Taking floating offshore solar from proven concept to commercial reality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Trina Solar signs 1.2GW TOPCon module supply agreement for Indonesia-Singapore PV export project

News

JA Solar supplies 1.1GW of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro solar modules for Tibet animal husbandry project

News

Jakson Group to build 2.5GW Indian TOPCon cell factory

News

PV Tech Power 40 out now: reforming the US grid, protecting solar projects from cyberattacks and optimising bifacial tracking

News

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

News

UK awards record 3.3GW solar PV in latest CfD AR6

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Representants of Trina Solar and Vanda RE for the TOPCon module supply agreement in Indonesia
Trina Solar will supply its 210mm Vertex N TOPCon modules for Vanda RE’s solar-plus-storage in the Riau Islands in Indonesia. Image: Gurin Energy.

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a 1.2GW PV module framework supply agreement with renewables developer Vanda RE in Indonesia.

Vanda RE is a joint-venture company majority-owned by Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer Gurin Energy, and ander the agreement, Trina Solar will supply its 210mm Vertex N n-type i-TOPCon modules for a solar-plus-storage project in the Riau Islands, Indonesia.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Electricity generated from the 2GW solar PV and 4.4GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will then be exported to Singapore.

Once the project is operational, it will export 300MWh of non-intermittent electricity to Singapore. The project received conditional approval from Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) last year, as part of a plan between the Indonesian and Singaporean governments to establish a green electricity trading corridor between the two countries.

“By supplying our cutting-edge modules with the potential of integrating our advanced battery energy storage solutions, we are not only supporting Vanda’s mission to provide reliable, non-intermittent clean energy but also reinforcing Singapore’s broader goal to import 4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035,” said Elva Wang, head of Southeast Asia at Trinasolar Asia Pacific.

“Our collaboration reflects a shared vision of accelerating renewable energy development, facilitating cross-border electricity trading, and promoting sustainable energy practices that contribute to both regional economic growth and the decarbonisation of Singapore’s energy supply.”

SIngapore has been working on establishing a number of power corridors with other countries, including the AAPowerLink project in Australia. The Australian project aims to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar PV capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage via a 4,300 km subsea cable.

Moreover, the Indonesian government aims to install nearly 265GW of solar PV capacity by 2050, a goal that will not only help to meet the country’s energy demand, but also to provide electricity for exporting.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
gurin energy, indonesia, module supply agreement, singapore, solar-plus-storage, topcon, trina solar, vanda re

Read Next

A Jakson Group solar project.

Jakson Group to build 2.5GW Indian TOPCon cell factory

September 4, 2024
Indian energy conglomerate Jakson Group will invest US$240 million to establish a 2.5GW solar cell manufacturing facility in India. It will also expand its module assembly capacity to 2GW.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing facility.

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

September 4, 2024
Toyo Solar has announced plans to build a 2GW module manufacturing plant in the US, which it plans to commission next year.
a solar pv project in Egypt.

Astronergy to ship 1GW TOPcon modules to Algeria

September 3, 2024
Algeria’s state-owned power utility, Sonelgaz, proposed the 2GW plan to build 15 PV projects across the country.
A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.

Trina Solar posts record 34GW module shipments in H1 2024, while revenues fall

September 3, 2024
Trina Solar has published its results for the first half of 2024, which include module shipments of 34GW and total revenue of US$6.05 billion.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar shipments rise in Q2 2024, revenues steady thanks to ‘irrational pricing’

August 30, 2024
Major Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has posted increased sequential shipments and revenues in its Q2 2024 results.
A rooftop solar installation in the US.

US distributed solar installations exceed 800,000 in 2023, setting new record

August 30, 2024
The US distributed solar sector added 808,349 new operational systems in 2023, a record figure for a 12-month period.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

News

Rooftop solar PV volumes in Australia slide by 7% month-on-month

News

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024