Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Hecate Energy passes first application stage for a 500MW solar PV project in New York

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Hecate Energy passes first application stage for a 500MW solar PV project in New York

News

Green Arrow Capital buys 500MW+ of solar PV projects in Spain

News

Tesla’s 2021 solar installs reach four-year high of 345MW

News

European solar developers call for solar supply chain strategy, target 20GW of manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Climate-specific O&M for PV power plants

Featured Articles, Features

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

News

Sunrun upsizes loan facility to US$425m to reflect higher valuation

News

NEM 3.0 proposal would cut California’s residential solar market in half by 2024, says WoodMac

News

ADT Solar aiming to become ‘biggest residential solar installer in the US’ as it evolves into smart home company

News

JinkoSolar shares surge on STAR Market debut

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An operational solar project from Hecate in Rhode Island. Image: Hecate Energy.

Hecate Energy’s first stage application for a 500MW solar PV plant in the state of New York has been accepted by the newly formed New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES).

If approved by ORES in full, the Cider Solar Farm would be the largest solar project permitted and constructed to date in the State of New York, claimed Hecate.

It would be built on nearly 3,000 acres in the towns of Elba and Oakfield in Genesee County and would supply 920,000MWh of renewable electricity per year.

Established by Section 94-c of Executive Law, ORES is the newly established state office charged with implementing timely consolidated review and permitting for major renewable energy facilities in New York state.

“This is the first 94-c application to be deemed complete by ORES, which is a significant milestone for renewable energy in New York,” said Harrison Luna, Hecate Energy’s project developer of Cider Solar Farm.

In October last year, Spanish oil and gas major Repsol acquired a 40% stake in Hecate Energy and will have the option of buying the remaining shares in the company after three years.

Repsol said the acquisition represents a “substantial leap forward” in the company’s efforts to have 7.5GW installed renewables capacity by 2025 and then 15GW by the end of the decade.

It opened its maiden solar project in the country in June last year, which consists of three installations with a combined capacity of 127MW in the central Castilla–La Mancha region. 

Chicago-based Hecate, meanwhile, has a renewables pipeline of more than 40GW, of which 16.8GW corresponds to PV and energy storage projects at an advanced stage of development.

The company is also involved in Hecate Grid, a battery storage project developer with a capacity of 4.3GW that it formed with InfraRed Capital Partners.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
hecate energy, new york, new york state, ores, repsol

Read Next

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

January 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power has secured a 900MWac pipeline of solar projects in New York and Pennsylvania from project developer SunEast Renewables.

New York proposes 4GW extension to NY-Sun programme

December 20, 2021
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a framework for the US state to finish the decade with at least 10GW of distributed solar, spurring billions of dollars in investment and creating thousands of jobs.

New York finalises contracts for transmission project featuring 1.8GW of solar

December 2, 2021
New York authorities have finalised contracts for an US$11 billion infrastructure project comprising 1.8GW of solar and 2GW of wind capacity that would deliver energy from upstate to New York City.

Repsol raises 2030 renewables target to 20GW under revised strategy

October 6, 2021
Spanish oil and gas major Repsol has increased its 2030 renewables target to 20GW, the bulk of which is expected to be solar PV, as part of efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

September 27, 2021
Canadian company Ubiquity Solar will construct a cell manufacturing plant in upstate New York that will have an initial 350MWp production line, according to state Governor Kathy Hochul.

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

September 21, 2021
New York’s governor has proposed an expansion of the NY-Sun distributed solar incentive programme and revealed plans for two transmission projects that will transport renewable energy to New York City to help the state reach 70% renewable electricity by 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

News

Climate-specific O&M for PV power plants

Featured Articles, Features

PV Price Watch: Solar PPA prices in Europe expected to level off this year

Features, Interviews

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

News

JinkoSolar shares surge on STAR Market debut

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021