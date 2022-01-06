Hero Future Energies partners US-based firm to set up 1GW of green hydrogen plants

A pilot solar-to-hydrogen project from Toshiba. Image: Toshiba.

Renewables developer Hero Future Energies (HFE) has formed a partnership with electrolyser manufacturer Ohmium International to develop and build 1GW of green hydrogen plants across India, the UK and Europe.

The deal will see India-based HFE be the builder, operator and owner, generating green energy to power the facilities and assuming ownership of the assets.

US-headquartered Ohmium, meanwhile, will be responsible for the design, construction and operations and maintenance of the hydrogen production facilities.

The combination of HFE’s experience in developing renewable energy projects combined with Ohmium’s hydrogen knowledge could see the partners exceed their 1GW target, said Srivatsan Iyer, global CEO at HFE.

“As countries and businesses strive to achieve their net zero goals, green hydrogen can be a potential game changer, particularly when it comes to decarbonisation in hard-to-abate sectors such as the mobility sector,” he said.

HFE has to date commissioned 1.7GW of solar and wind plants, including India’s first solar-wind hybrid project, completed in 2018. It currently has an additional 1.5GW planned or under construction. It is hoped the hydrogen partnership will help the developer expand its international footprint as it enters new markets.

The deal follows a string of announcements last year by Indian solar players expanding in the green hydrogen space. Independent power producer ReNew Power signed an agreement with engineering company Larsen & Toubro to develop green hydrogen facilities in India, while ACME Group penned a deal for a green hydrogen project in Oman to be powered by 3GW of solar.

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is also planning to set up a green hydrogen plant in the state of Gujarat as part of its US$10.1 billion clean energy plan, announced last year.

After India unveiled a National Hydrogen Mission in early 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the country’s Independence Day speech last August: “Of every effort being made by India today, the thing that is going to help India with a quantum leap in terms of climate is the field of ​​green hydrogen.”