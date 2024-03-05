Subscribe To Premium
Hive Energy acquires 272MW solar projects in Poland

By Simon Yuen
Europe

Hive Energy solar project
All projects will be co-developed by Hive Energy and T&T Proenergy to the ready-to-build status. Image: Hive Energy

Renewable energy developer Hive Energy has acquired four solar PV projects in Poland with a combined capacity of 272MW.

Hive Energy acquired the projects from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company T&T Proenergy. All projects will be co-developed to the ready-to-build status.

Currently, both companies have an ongoing development agreement for a portfolio of solar PV projects in Poland with a minimum of 700MW. The agreement includes options to potentially extend the partnership in the future.

Hive Energy acquired three solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 270MW from T&T Proenergy – formerly 01Cyberaton Proenergy – in 2023.

“The last year of working together was very significant for us and allowed us to contribute to expanding the investment portfolio with further projects. We expect that the funds that will come to Poland will be mostly allocated to energy transformation and grid expansion, allowing for an increase in the number of new power connections and obtaining connection conditions for the projects being developed,” said Roman Tabaka, CEO of T&T Proenergy.

Poland is one of Europe’s emerging solar markets. Last year, PV Tech Premium published two articles examining the country’s rise towards becoming a major solar PV market in Europe in terms of installations. Part of the reason for Poland’s increased solar installations was the significant increase in energy prices and lack of raw materials across the globe due to the war in Ukraine, driving local governments and businesses to prioritise energy security with renewables.

The first and second part of the article can be read here.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, panel on several markets including Italy, Ireland and Czechia as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

26 March 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
The Large Scale Solar Summit Europe returns for its 12th year in 2024. Always senior and packed with the industry's leading IPPs and developers, this will be the meeting place for decision-makers in the European solar industry.
More Info
hive energy, poland, pv power plants, solar projects, T&T Proenergy

