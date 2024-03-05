Hive Energy acquires 272MW solar projects in Poland

Currently, both companies have an ongoing development agreement for a portfolio of solar PV projects in Poland with a minimum of 700MW. The agreement includes options to potentially extend the partnership in the future.

Hive Energy acquired three solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 270MW from T&T Proenergy – formerly 01Cyberaton Proenergy – in 2023.

“The last year of working together was very significant for us and allowed us to contribute to expanding the investment portfolio with further projects. We expect that the funds that will come to Poland will be mostly allocated to energy transformation and grid expansion, allowing for an increase in the number of new power connections and obtaining connection conditions for the projects being developed,” said Roman Tabaka, CEO of T&T Proenergy.

Poland is one of Europe’s emerging solar markets. Last year, PV Tech Premium published two articles examining the country’s rise towards becoming a major solar PV market in Europe in terms of installations. Part of the reason for Poland’s increased solar installations was the significant increase in energy prices and lack of raw materials across the globe due to the war in Ukraine, driving local governments and businesses to prioritise energy security with renewables.

