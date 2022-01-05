Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Featured Articles, Features

‘Huge potential’ for solar manufacturing in India, says Tata Power Renewables president

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Asia & Oceania

Latest

‘Huge potential’ for solar manufacturing in India, says Tata Power Renewables president

Featured Articles, Features

GAF Energy launches ‘world’s first nailable solar shingle’, aims to use sister company to roll out across US

News

YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

News

India’s NTPC tendering for up to 1GW of solar projects, 3GW tender expected in February

News

Daqo pushes US$1.6bn capital injection to accelerate Inner Mongolia polysilicon project

News

Masdar to develop Georgia’s largest solar project

News

Reliance formally acquires 15.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson

News

Azure Power completes India’s largest single solar PV project with 600MW capacity, power generated to supply SECI

News

SunPower in advanced talks to sell commercial and industrial unit

News

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Tata Power Solar reached 1.1GW of cell and module capacity last year. Image: Tata Power.

After ramping up cell and module production capacity last year, Indian solar manufacturer and EPC firm Tata Power Solar is eyeing further expansions as it bids to take advantage of efforts from India’s government to bolster domestic PV manufacturing.

Driven by an increase in demand for its products, the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian utility Tata Power, last year increased Mono Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) capacity at its Bengaluru plant from 300MW to 530MW, while module assembly capacity (using half-cut mono PERC cells) at the site jumped from 400MW to 580MW.

After media reports in November suggested Tata Power Solar is looking to set up a new manufacturing base in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the company has confirmed to PV Tech Premium that it has applied for 4GW of cell and module capacity under India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) programme, a government initiative to back the domestic development of high-efficiency PV modules.

“We are evaluating various sites. Tamil Nadu is not the only one but there are various sites and states we are evaluating,” says Ashish Khanna, president at Tata Power Renewables.

With India’s pledge to have 500GW of renewables capacity by 2030 combined with the government’s policy support for domestic solar manufacturers, Khanna says there is “huge potential” for manufacturing solar equipment in the country.

“I see a very bright future of manufacturing here. But you have to take one thing into consideration: that manufacturing is a long-term commitment, it is not a one-off case,” Khanna says. “You have to keep on investing into newer and newer technology after every three to five years, so that challenge remains. You need to be ahead of the curve” in terms of technology.

Indian PV manufacturers are set to benefit from upcoming tariffs that will see the country introduce a 40% basic customs duty on modules and a 25% duty on cells as of April. These are in addition to a 20% duty on inverters that came into effect last February.

While Khanna is looking forward to the new tariff barriers being introduced, he says India’s PV manufacturing sector needs to increase investment in research and development, scale and upstream manufacturing to help the country become self-sufficient and increase the potential for exports.

He is calling for a whole solar PV ecosystem to be fostered in India. “Suppose today I am importing all the machinery from outside, all the process technology from outside and then I am producing it. In three years I will be outdated,” he says.

“So it’s not only that the final product should be incentivised. I think we need to incentivise the whole ecosystem for it to become very sustainable and cost-effective in the long term.”

With a current annual module manufacturing capacity of around 8.8GW and cell capacity of 2.5GW, India is looking to scale up funding for the PLI scheme after the programme received bids for 54.5GW of manufacturing capacity. India’s minister of new and renewable energy, RK Singh, said in November that PLI funding could be increased more than five-fold to INR 240 billion (US$3.22 billion).

In addition to Tata Solar Power’s planned expansion, other companies looking to set up PV manufacturing bases in India include US thin film module manufacturer First Solar, which last month secured up to US$500 million in debt financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation for its planned 3.3GWdc module assembly facility in Tamil Nadu. Last year also saw local players including Vikram Solar, Premier Energies and Emmvee progress with manufacturing ramp-ups.

When Tata Solar Power completed the expansion of its Bengaluru facility last year, the company said it was based on the expected increase in demand due to supportive policies from the government to make the country more self-reliant.

Khanna says India-based PV manufacturers need to work toward being cost-competitive with Chinese imports for when policy support is eventually dropped. “I don’t think that these tariff barriers can actually sustain for a very long time,” he says. “By and large a stage will come where these barriers will go off. And at that particular time, we should have a scale and a cost which can beat any other imports from China.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
basic customs duty, import duties, india, policy, production-linked incentive, tata power, tata power solar

Read Next

India’s NTPC tendering for up to 1GW of solar projects, 3GW tender expected in February

January 4, 2022
NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), the renewables arm of Indian state-owned power giant NTPC, has invited bids for balance of system (BOS) packages with land anywhere in India for 1000MW worth of projects within the Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) connected solar projects programme

Reliance formally acquires 15.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson

January 4, 2022
India-based EPC and O&M solutions provider Sterling and Wilson has approved an allotment of equity shares that will give Reliance New Energy Solar a 15.46% stake in the company.

Azure Power completes India’s largest single solar PV project with 600MW capacity, power generated to supply SECI

January 4, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has fully commissioned its 600MW Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) connected solar project allocated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

The PV Review, Q4 2021: Rising prices, policy uncertainty and new product launches

December 24, 2021
As 2021 draws to a close, PV Tech is reviewing the year in solar, reflecting on some of the biggest stories and hottest trends of the last 12 months. Today we look at the impact of soaring prices and logistics challenges during the fourth quarter.

EDITOR’S BLOG: Collaboration is pivotal to the energy transition, 2022 must be the year the PV industry unites

December 24, 2021
fter a year in which solar has been beset by a plethora of challenges, from supply chain constraints to trade disputes, Liam Stoker calls for a more collaborative industry to emerge in 2022.

Technology-specific renewables auctions promoted in new EU rules

December 23, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has unveiled new rules to facilitate EU countries’ investments in renewables and help them reach their clean energy targets.  

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

News

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore’s largest floating solar project

Featured Articles, Features

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year, 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

News

SunPower in advanced talks to sell commercial and industrial unit

News

Daqo pushes US$1.6bn capital injection to accelerate Inner Mongolia polysilicon project

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021