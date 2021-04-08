Solar Media
News

Tata Power Solar ramps up cell and module manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Europe

Mono PERC cell manufacturing capacity has increased to 530MW. Image: Tata Power Solar.

Tata Power Solar has expanded its PV manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, taking the total production capacity of solar modules and cells to 1.1GW.

Mono Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) cell manufacturing capacity at the unit has increased from 300MW to 530MW, while module assembly capacity (using half-cut mono PERC cells) has risen from 400MW to 580MW. The production lines are capable of handling 166mm – 210mm size wafers and module wattage ranging from 440W to 530W, with an option for bifacial modules.

Tata Power Solar, a subsidiary of Indian utility Tata Power, said the expansion is based on the “significant increase in demand” it has seen for its solar equipment. With India’s government aiming to reduce the domestic solar industry’s reliance on imports, Tata is now forecasting a further boost in demand.

Government plans to boost domestic PV manufacturing have seen it increase the import duty on solar inverters to 20%, while in April 2022 a 40% basic customs duty on modules and 25% duty on cells will come into effect.

Following months of uncertainty about when the module and cell levies would be introduced, Indian solar developers have welcomed the clarification about the timeline. However, ratings agency India Ratings and Research has suggested there may be an initial dependence on imports as a result of a limited insurance availability by international insurers for providing warranties on domestic cells and modules.

Other government policies to boost domestic solar manufacturing have seen the country’s Union Cabinet this week approve a production-linked incentives scheme for high-efficiency modules that will provide INR45 billion (US$603 million) over five years.

Recent manufacturing expansions in the country include Sungrow’s plans to grow its inverter production capacity in India to 10GW this year, while solar equipment provider Yingkou Jinchen Machinery (Jinchen) is supplying Waaree Energies with a 3GW module production line for its facility in Mumbai.

Following a 2020 that saw just 2.6GW of utility-scale solar installed, in part due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consultancy JMK Research & Analytics expects figures to bounce back this year, with around 9.7GW of utility-scale and 2GW of rooftop solar to be commissioned.

However, with the country’s total installed solar capacity at around 37GW as of January, it is set to miss its ambition of reaching 100GW of solar by 2022.

cell manufacturing, india, module manufacturing, tata power, tata power solar

Read Next

Scatec eyes partnerships with Indian PV developers as part of expansion into country

April 1, 2021
Norwegian independent power producer Scatec is looking to collaborate with project developers in India as part of efforts to gain a foothold in the country’s burgeoning solar sector.
PV Tech Premium

Solar tariff hikes, a domestic manufacturing blitz and a mini deployment boom: What to expect from India’s new BCD

March 26, 2021
Solar developers have welcomed clarification on India’s new import duties for modules and cells that will come into effect next year, but questions have been raised about the ability of domestic manufacturers to ramp up production to meet rising demand.

Scatec eyes 12GW of renewables additions as part of US$11.7bn expansion

March 23, 2021
Scatec has unveiled a NOK 100 billion (US$11.7 billion) plan that will see the company expand its renewables portfolio to 15GW over the next four years.

Adani Green Energy bags project financing to support 1.69GW of solar and wind

March 19, 2021
Indian PV developer Adani Green Energy has raised a US$1.35 billion debt package to initially support the construction of a 1.69GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind projects in the state of Rajasthan.

India to levy basic customs duty on solar modules and cells from April next year

March 10, 2021
India will introduce a 40% basic customs duty on solar modules and 25% duty on cells as of April 2022 to cut the reliance on imports and expand the country’s PV manufacturing base.
PV Tech Premium

India solar install consensus forms as market primed for deployment spike in 2021

March 8, 2021
Investment appetite remains significant and pipeline continues to grow despite ongoing policy uncertainty

