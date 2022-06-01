Subscribe
Hydro Rein, GIG to develop solar-wind hybrid in Brazil

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

PV Talks: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on 2022’s solar module performance trends

India installed solar capacity surpasses 50GW, with another 70GW+ in the pipeline or bidding phase

Renewables action vital to counter ‘apocalyptic’ Australian power prices

China set to double solar installations to 108GW this year, claims NEA

Solar wins 166MW in latest Brazilian renewables auction

Ocean Sun calls for faster floating PV permitting, eyes utility-scale projects

Statkraft opens largest Indian project to date, plots future growth in key market

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

Hydro and GIG wind-solar project will consist of two phases, a 456MW wind project first and an option to add 130MW of solar later. Image: Anita Meisler.

Norwegian renewables developer Hydro Rein and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) are to collaborate on a hybrid solar-wind project in Brazil.

Development of the hybrid project is to start with a first phase of 456MW of wind power, with an option to add 130MW of solar PV during a second phase.

The hybrid project is planned for the states of Piauí and Pernambuco, in the northeast of Brazil.

Long-term power purchase agreements have been signed with Hydro’s bauxite mine Paragominas and its alumina refinery Alunorte which would reduce Hydro’s use of coal and its planned phase out by 2030.

Final investment decision for the wind farm is expected by Q4 2022, with the solar PV project at a later stage. It’s anticipated the completed project would cost around US$700 million to complete.

Once completed, Hydro Rein would retain 49.9% of the project, while the remaining 50.1% would be held by GIG’s Renewable Energy Fund 2.

“We are very pleased to play a part in developing more renewable energy in Brazil together with Green Investment Group. This project is an important milestone in the efforts to decarbonize Alunorte and an important milestone for Hydro Rein developing its portfolio of Brazilian assets,” said Olivier Girardot, head of Hydro Rein.

brazil, green investment group, hydro rein, macquarie green investment group, power purchase agreement, ppa, solar wind hybrid

