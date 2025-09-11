Subscribe To Premium
Ib vogt inks 70MW solar vPPA in Romania

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Founder Group secures EPC contract for 30MW Malaysian solar plant

Madison Energy secures US$800 million to expand US clean energy portfolio

European PEARL project develops flexible perovskite cell with 21.6% conversion efficiency

Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

US cell producer presses on with expansion plans despite policy uncertainty

Italy: ‘Right now, it doesn’t make sense to invest in co-located storage’

Solar growth in Central European countries outstrips EU average as coal declines

How US solar manufacturing is weathering the policy storm

The project will be located in northwestern Romania and has been designed with bifacial modules and single-axis trackers. Image: ib vogt

German renewable energy developer ib vogt has signed a 70MW solar PV virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) in Romania.

The offtake agreement has been secured with an undisclosed US-based technology company.

Located in northwestern Romania, the project is designed with bifacial modules and single-axis trackers. It will also include the potential to install energy storage in the future.

According to the company, corporate PPAs in the country are still nascent, with a scarcity of bankable, long-term contracts so far, but are rapidly evolving with a “significant growth potential”.

Interest in the Romanian market has been growing since last year, with developer Rezolv Energy’s CEO Alastair Hammond telling PV Tech in November 2024 that the PPA market was “very much up and running” in the region.

Andreas Schell, CEO of ib vogt, said: “This agreement shows the maturity of the Romanian renewables market and the vital role of clean energy in decarbonising power grids.”

The increased interest in the Romanian market was demonstrated in the second round of the country’s Contract for Difference (CfD). Held in August, the auction awarded more than 1.4GW of solar PV capacity across 26 successful bids.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fifth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 25-26 November 2025. For more information, visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
central europe, corporate ppa, ib vogt, lsscee, romania, vppa

