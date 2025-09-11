Ib vogt inks 70MW solar vPPA in Romania

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Located in northwestern Romania, the project is designed with bifacial modules and single-axis trackers. It will also include the potential to install energy storage in the future.

According to the company, corporate PPAs in the country are still nascent, with a scarcity of bankable, long-term contracts so far, but are rapidly evolving with a “significant growth potential”.

Interest in the Romanian market has been growing since last year, with developer Rezolv Energy’s CEO Alastair Hammond telling PV Tech in November 2024 that the PPA market was “very much up and running” in the region.

Andreas Schell, CEO of ib vogt, said: “This agreement shows the maturity of the Romanian renewables market and the vital role of clean energy in decarbonising power grids.”

The increased interest in the Romanian market was demonstrated in the second round of the country’s Contract for Difference (CfD). Held in August, the auction awarded more than 1.4GW of solar PV capacity across 26 successful bids.

