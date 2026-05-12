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Iberdrola Australia completes solar module installation at 377MW Broadsound site in Queensland

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The installation phase involved driving more than 91,000 piles and mounting 7,006 solar trackers. Image: Iberdrola Australia (LinkedIn).

Iberdrola Australia has completed the installation of solar modules at its 377MW Broadsound solar-plus-storage project in Central Queensland, marking a construction milestone for what will become the company’s largest operational solar facility in Australia.

According to a LinkedIn post, the project team installed the final modules last week, bringing the total module count to 609,522 across the site located approximately 60km northwest of Mackay.

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The installation phase involved driving more than 91,000 piles and mounting 7,006 solar trackers.

A mechanical installation team of 110 personnel completed the module deployment, with close to half identifying as First Nations workers. The installation crew forms part of a broader workforce of several hundred personnel currently working to finalise the project, which is expected to commence operations later this year.

Iberdrola Australia broke ground on the Broadsound project in September 2024, with construction commencing shortly after the company secured all necessary approvals. The organisation completed its “golden row” milestone in May 2025.

The facility will combine 377MW of solar generation capacity with a 150MW/300MWh battery energy storage system, enabling the project to dispatch power during evening peak demand periods when solar generation declines.

Broadsound will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via the existing Broadsound substation, feeding renewable energy into Queensland’s grid as the state accelerates its transition away from coal-fired generation. The project is expected to generate approximately 900GWh of electricity annually.

Broadsound is expected to be the organisation’s largest solar PV project in the country. It is closely followed by the 245MW Avonlie solar PV plant in New South Wales, comprising more than 450,000 solar panels.

The company is also developing the Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park in South Australia. The site consists of 50 wind turbines and 250,000 solar modules, granting 217MW of wind and 110MW of solar PV generation.

Since 2020, when it acquired renewables firm Infigen Energy, now Iberdrola Australia, the Spanish energy company has invested in several solar and wind projects in the country and acquired engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider Autonomous Energy.

Indeed, in 2022, Iberdrola committed to investing between €2-3 billion (US$1.99-2.99 billion) in renewable energy assets in Australia.

The completion of installing the solar modules at Broadsound leaves remaining construction activities focused on electrical infrastructure, grid connection works, and commissioning of both the solar array and battery storage system. Iberdrola has not yet announced a specific date for the facility’s commercial operations.

australia, iberdrola, iberdrola australia, installation, module installation, nem, queensland, solar-plus-storage

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