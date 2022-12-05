Ideematec signs tracker supply agreement for Texas solar projects

The first delivery schedule of Ideematec’s tracker solution for a 650MW solar plant in Texas is being finalised. Image: Ideematec.

Tracker manufacturer Ideematec has signed a tracker supply agreement with utility-scale developer Solar Proponent for some of its solar projects in Texas, the US.

The projects will use Ideematec’s Horizon L:TEC 1P trackers which can withstand extreme winds such as the hurricane zones around the Texas Gulf Coast, according to Ideematec’s US CEO, Philipp Klemm.

“Ideematec’s team is proud to reach this milestone in our North American expansion strategy,” added Klemm.

Solar Proponent’s pipeline of 7GW projects in Texas is expected to achieve commercial operation in 2024, with some scheduled in May and others by December.

Both companies are working together with an EPC contractor to finalise the delivery schedules for the first project of 650MW capacity in Texas.

Moreover, Ideematec has installed more than 3.5GW of trackers so far across 25 countries with the parent company, based in Germany, recently supplying its bifacial Horizon Plus tracker for Qatar’s 800MW Al Kharsaah solar power plant near Doha.

This article has been updated from a previous version that incorrectly stated the supply agreement was for Solar Proponent‘s entire 7GW pipeline.