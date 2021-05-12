Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

Editors' Blog, Features

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

News

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

News

Array Technologies withdraws 2021 guidance amidst ‘unprecedented’ rise in materials, logistics costs

News

SMA lifted by higher margins as sales slip in Q1 2021

News

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

News

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

News

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

News

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The IEA’s 2021 solar forecast of 145GW is significantly below other estimates for this year. Image: The Solar Foundation/Twitter.

The International Energy Agency yesterday published new guidance for renewables installations in the coming years, upgrading them by some 25% on the last guidance it gave in November of last year. The agency now states that around 135GW of solar PV was installed globally last year, to be followed by a further 145GW installed this year and 162GW in 2022.

Solar will, the agency states, have smashed all records in those three years and by the time 2022 rolls around, account for the majority – 55% – of total renewables deployment worldwide. As we’ve written previously, solar has snatched the crown as the new king of electricity markets and does not intend to relinquish that title anytime soon.

But are those new forecasts by the IEA, despite the revision upwards, still on the pessimistic side? Historically the agency has downplayed solar deployment forecasts – we have also written about this in the past – but despite signs that forecasters may be catching up, it is perhaps also true that the solar industry is accelerating, or at least has shown all the signs of accelerating, beyond those estimates once again.

In forecasting 162GW of solar to be installed in 2022, IEA’s guidance echoes almost exactly that of BloombergNEF’s conservative forecast for the year, which currently stands at 163GW after a similarly-motivated revision published by the research firm in February of this year. If the IEA’s forecasts are designed to be conservative, then there would appear to be a consensus forming that next year, just over 160GW of installed solar would be the least we could expect.

But in suggesting that 145GW of solar is to be installed this year, the IEA would still appear to be downplaying solar’s potential. BloombergNEF’s conservative forecast is for 160GW of solar to be deployed in 2021, while its optimistic view is that as much as 209GW could be installed, the broad range indicating the potential for key markets such as China and the US to stretch deployment towards the end of the year. IHS Markit’s 2021 forecast of 181GW falls broadly in line with BloombergNEF’s numbers as well.

BloombergNEF’s optimistic solar deployment forecast for 2022 indicates a further leap, rising to 221GW as deployment shifts gear once again, aided by massive expansions in solar manufacturing capacity – right the way through from polysilicon to module assemble – that are to come onstream between now and then. Indeed, with polysilicon supply emerging as a particular bottleneck in recent months, significant quantities of new supply are slated to come onstream in Q1 2022.

The reality is that market forecasters have struggled to keep pace with solar deployment trends, and the IEA is not alone in that. In 2019 BloombergNEF’s forecast for installs in 2021 ranged from a low figure of 124GW to a high forecast of 157GW. It now stands at 160 – 209GW, and the research firm’s most recent report notes that it has (almost) always forecasted close to or significantly under solar’s actual trajectory. Likewise projections from WoodMackenzie issued in the same year figured that annual solar installations would top out at between 120 – 125GW through 2024 – the industry has already topped those numbers comfortably, installing ~135GW last year in spite of a global pandemic.

Forecasting solar installs is, evidently, extremely difficult amidst a frequently shifting landscape, especially one in which a country’s forecasts can move significantly on the back of one flick of a politician’s pen. The Biden Administration’s decision to extend investment tax credits in the US by two years at the end of 2020 triggered a 17% increase in WoodMackenzie’s solar deployment forecast through 2021 – 2024, equivalent to an extra 17.7GW. A more permanent extension, as included within Biden’s ambitious infrastructure bill, could be even more significant for deployment.

The IEA’s upwards revision has been attributed to surging auction and corporate contracting activity in numerous markets, with Europe’s power purchase agreement market – particularly in Spain – said to be booming. However the report also notes the importance that governments do all they can to foster supportive environments for renewables to grow even further, highlighting grid infrastructure improvements that are pivotal the world over. Should even a handful of governments heed the agency’s advice then there could be further revisions yet.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bloombergnef, grid, iea, policy, regulation, solar forecasts, woodmackenzie

Read Next

IEA upgrades renewables forecast as solar PV continues to break new records

May 11, 2021
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said it expects annual solar PV additions globally to surpass 160GW by 2022, affirming the technology’s position as the “new king” of global electricity markets.

Novel tech used by TSO to unlock 1.5GW of grid capacity for renewables

May 10, 2021
Novel technology is to be deployed by National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) in a bid to open up around 1.5GW of capacity for renewables.
PV Tech Premium

Decarbonising Japan: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale solar PV

May 10, 2021
Andy Colthorpe takes a look at what’s happening and what’s expected to happen in the Japanese large-scale PV market, with data and analysis courtesy of RTS Corporation and interviews with Vena Energy Japan, Sonnedix Japan and Baywa Japan.

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

May 5, 2021
Europe’s solar industry has lauded the inclusion of a commitment to "re-ignite" Europe's solar manufacturing sector within the European Commission’s refreshed industrial strategy.

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

May 3, 2021
China installed 5.56GW of solar in Q1 2021, new data from the country’s National Renewable Energy Consumption Monitoring and Warning Center has revealed.

Global energy transition ‘needs to increase momentum’ to reach climate goals

April 23, 2021
Despite dozens of net-zero targets being announced and deployment of renewable energy ramping up globally over the past year, just 10% of countries have shown “steady and consistent” progress in their energy transition plans, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Array Technologies withdraws 2021 guidance amidst ‘unprecedented’ rise in materials, logistics costs

News

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

News

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

News

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

News

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021