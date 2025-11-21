Subscribe To Premium
IKEA investment arm enters Indian solar market via 210MW ib vogt partnership

By George Heynes
November 21, 2025
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

FRV submits 200MW solar-plus-storage development to Australia’s EPBC Act

JUWI sells 156MW Greek solar portfolio to Mirova, retains EPC and O&M roles

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

Australia’s solar paradox: Record 5.3GW installations in 2024 cannot crack global top ten

SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt.

German solar developer ib vogt has entered a strategic partnership with Ingka Investments for a 210MW solar project in Rajasthan, India, marking the company’s first renewable energy investment in the country.

The partnership involves ib vogt developing the subsidy-free solar facility in Bikaner, Rajasthan, with Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Swedish furniture giant IKEA, acquiring a 100% stake in the ready-to-build project.

The facility is expected to generate approximately 380GWh annually once operational, with construction scheduled to begin shortly and commissioning targeted for December 2026.

Located on approximately 40 hectares of industrial-zoned land adjacent to the Portland Aluminium Smelter, the solar facility will utilise lithium iron phosphate battery technology housed in containerised units. The project includes an on-site terminal station to connect the facility to India’s national grid infrastructure.

For the first three years of the project’s operational phase, ib vogt will retain responsibility for construction, management and operations oversight, and has has committed to sourcing at least 60% of components and labour from local suppliers where technically feasible, supporting domestic supply chain development.

The German developer’s role encompasses engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities, leveraging its established presence in the Indian solar market through its local subsidiary ib vogt Solar India.

The Rajasthan facility will create approximately 450 jobs during construction and up to 15 permanent positions during operations, providing economic benefits to the local region.

The project is part of Ingka Investments’ INR10 billion (US$112 million) renewable energy commitment to India. The investment aligns with the Ingka Group’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes a US$8.65 billion global commitment to support 100% renewable energy consumption across its value chain by 2030.

The partnership builds on ib vogt’s recent project developments across multiple markets. The company recently secured a 70MW solar virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) in Romania, expanding its presence in Eastern European markets through long-term energy supply contracts.

In Southeast Asia, ib vogt broke ground on a 99MWp solar facility in the Philippines in August, demonstrating the company’s capability to execute large-scale projects across diverse regulatory environments.

Meanwhile, the developer has also maintained active portfolio management in European markets, recently selling a 110MW solar plant in Spain to NextEnergy Capital Fund.

The Indian solar market continues to attract international developers and investors as the country pursues ambitious renewable energy targets. India’s solar capacity has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by government policies that promote utility-scale development and declining technology costs.

However, in an exclusive interview with PV Tech Premium, Abhinav Jindal, deputy general manager at India’s largest integrated power utility NTPC’s Power Management Institute (PMI), believes grid limitations and growing tender complexity are increasingly constraining India’s ability to reach 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

