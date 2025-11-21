IKEA investment arm enters Indian solar market via 210MW ib vogt partnership

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The facility is expected to generate approximately 380GWh annually once operational, with construction scheduled to begin shortly and commissioning targeted for December 2026.

Located on approximately 40 hectares of industrial-zoned land adjacent to the Portland Aluminium Smelter, the solar facility will utilise lithium iron phosphate battery technology housed in containerised units. The project includes an on-site terminal station to connect the facility to India’s national grid infrastructure.

For the first three years of the project’s operational phase, ib vogt will retain responsibility for construction, management and operations oversight, and has has committed to sourcing at least 60% of components and labour from local suppliers where technically feasible, supporting domestic supply chain development.

The German developer’s role encompasses engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities, leveraging its established presence in the Indian solar market through its local subsidiary ib vogt Solar India.

The Rajasthan facility will create approximately 450 jobs during construction and up to 15 permanent positions during operations, providing economic benefits to the local region.

The project is part of Ingka Investments’ INR10 billion (US$112 million) renewable energy commitment to India. The investment aligns with the Ingka Group’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes a US$8.65 billion global commitment to support 100% renewable energy consumption across its value chain by 2030.

The partnership builds on ib vogt’s recent project developments across multiple markets. The company recently secured a 70MW solar virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) in Romania, expanding its presence in Eastern European markets through long-term energy supply contracts.

In Southeast Asia, ib vogt broke ground on a 99MWp solar facility in the Philippines in August, demonstrating the company’s capability to execute large-scale projects across diverse regulatory environments.

Meanwhile, the developer has also maintained active portfolio management in European markets, recently selling a 110MW solar plant in Spain to NextEnergy Capital Fund.

The Indian solar market continues to attract international developers and investors as the country pursues ambitious renewable energy targets. India’s solar capacity has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by government policies that promote utility-scale development and declining technology costs.

However, in an exclusive interview with PV Tech Premium, Abhinav Jindal, deputy general manager at India’s largest integrated power utility NTPC’s Power Management Institute (PMI), believes grid limitations and growing tender complexity are increasingly constraining India’s ability to reach 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.