Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ilmatar submits application for 450MW Swedish PV project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

News

US adds 100,000 clean energy manufacturing jobs since IRA, over one quarter solar

News

Cypress Creek Renewables brings online 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

News

‘Game changer’: Highland Materials to invest in US polysilicon production amid plummeting market prices

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Italy bans solar on agricultural land

News

Developer GEI launches solar-plus-storage project in Zambia

News

India tenders 70GW of renewable energy in FY 2024, half from solar PV

News

Ilmatar submits application for 450MW Swedish PV project

News

A ‘tsunami’ of commercial and industrial investment: trends in African solar power in 2023

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Sunnova Q1 customer additions decrease, to rely on ‘lease and PPA customers’ in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Ilmatar has a number of PV projects underway in Sweden and the rest of Scandinavia. Image: Ilmatar.

Finnish energy company Ilmatar plans to build a 450MW solar PV project in the county of Halland, southwest Sweden.

Ilmatar submitted environmental applications for the Tönnersjö solar farm to the Halland County authorities this week, a move which pushed the company past the 1GW threshold for project applications submitted in Sweden. In June last year, the company announced plans for a 350MW project in Central Sweden and the previous September it committed to a 550MW project in the southeast of the country.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Tönnersjö project is proposed on 450 hectares of mostly plantation forest land, which is ready for harvesting, Ilmatar said. In a public statement the company said: “Areas with high nature values have been excluded from the project plan. In areas like this, with limited nature values, establishing solar energy production can, with suitable measures, even support biodiversity and local ecosystems.”

In the initial stages of the project, Ilmatar signed a land lease agreement with Silvestica Green Forest, the owner of the forest land where the plant is proposed.

Christian Gustafsson, country director for Ilmatar in Sweden said: “In just two years in Sweden, Ilmatar has contributed to significant shifts in the Swedish renewable energy landscape. Next to none of our ongoing projects are planned on agricultural land. The focus is mainly on areas with low nature values.”

He continued: “We are ready for substantial development, merely awaiting permits and gird connections.”

Last October, Swedish independent power producer (IPP) Alight and French renewables company Neoen began construction on a 100MW PV plant in southeastern Sweden. Once operational, they claimed it would be the “largest” PV site on the Swedish grid. If they were to reach commercial operations, Ilmatar’s three planned projects in the country would all dwarf this site.

Southern Sweden is served by the SE4 electricity area, one of four bidding areas running from SE1 in the north to SE4 in the south. According to the Swedish electricity system operator Svenska kraftnät: “In northern Sweden more electricity is produced than is needed, in southern Sweden it is the opposite.” Hence, a number of the significant solar PV project announcements in Sweden have been in the south of the country, where demand – and power prices – are highest.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
application, Ilmatar, pv power plants, sweden

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunnova Q1 customer additions decrease, to rely on ‘lease and PPA customers’ in 2024

News

A ‘tsunami’ of commercial and industrial investment: trends in African solar power in 2023

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Ecoprogetti installs 250MW automated module production line at Bulgarian plant

News

Nordic Solar powers 100MW solar PV in Lithuania

News

TOPCon modules endure ‘significant degradation’ in damp heat testing compared to PERC

News

Italy bans solar on agricultural land

News

Upcoming Events

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK
© Solar Media Limited 2024