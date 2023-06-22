Ilmatar developing 350MWp solar PV project in Sweden

Pictured, Ilmatar’s Joroinen airport solar farm in Finland with a 5MWp installed capacity. Image: Ilmatar.

Finnish energy company Ilmatar has plans to develop a 350MWp solar PV project in Grums, central Sweden and two other projects in Finland.

The Swedish project will be built on production forest land that has been damaged by bark beetles and is not suitable for other purposes.

The company continues to increase its solar PV portfolio in Sweden as it already has several projects in the country, among others a 550MW solar PV plant which would be among the largest PV plants in Europe.

“We are strongly committed to expanding renewable energy production in Sweden and look forward to finishing construction and connecting the farm to the main grid as soon as all permits are in place. The Grums farm is a long-awaited boost for energy production and is of special local importance,” said Ilmatar Solar’s CEO Christian Gustafsson.

Moreover, the company will also develop two solar PV projects in neighbouring country, Finland. Both projects would have an installed capacity of up to 230MWp.

These projects will be located in the municipality of Joroinen, on the eastern side of the country and are expected to be commissioned as early as 2025.

Solar activity in the Nordics has been ramping up lately, with several project announcements among which Danish developer Better Energy planning to invest €800 million (US$880 million) to build 1GW of solar projects in Northern Europe, a nearly 2GW hybrid pipeline of solar, wind and energy storage from developers Taaleri Energia and Landinfra Energy in Sweden, developer OX2 acquiring a 475MW Finnish solar PV plant or more recently a 300MW Swedish partnership between PV developer Solgrid and industrial group Soltech.

At an institutional level, the European Union launched its first cross-border tender with a request for proposals seeking 400MW of solar capacity in Finland.