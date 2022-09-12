Subscribe
Ilmatar to build 550MW solar PV project in Sweden

By Jules Scully
Europe

A land lease agreement has already been signed for the project. Image: Endesa.

A subsidiary of Finnish energy company and independent power producer Ilmatar Energy is planning to construct a 550MW PV plant in Sweden.

Ilmatar Solar is partnering with consultancy Vinnergi for the project in the southeastern province of Östergötland, with a land lease agreement already signed with the landowner.

The installation will rank among the largest PV plants in Europe. Spanish utility Iberdrola last month commissioned the continent’s largest solar project in Spain, which has a capacity of 590MW.

The team behind the plant in Sweden received a favourable initial estimate from the country’s transmission system operator, Svenska Kraftnät, while permitting and electricity network issues are underway, according to Martin Ansell-Schultz, business developer at Vinnergi.

He said Ilmatar will be responsible for the project’s entire life cycle – from construction to electricity sales for years to come.

Ilmatar Solar CEO Christian Gustafsson said: “Sustainable development is the common denominator throughout the entire process – from agreement to planning and to the construction of the solar parks. As a sustainable, long-standing partner, Vinnergi is perfect for us.”

Ilmatar Solar has several ongoing PV plants in Sweden, including a 450MW project in the western province of Halland.

Research published earlier this year by the Swedish Energy Agency forecasted that Sweden’s solar output will triple in the next two years.

Other recent developments in the country’s PV industry have seen renewables developer RES announce a collaboration with Alight to develop up to 300MW of projects in the coming years.

