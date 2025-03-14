Subscribe To Premium
Imported wafers do not meet Indian government’s domestic solar cell criteria

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
PV Price Watch: China’s module prices reach RMB0.75/W

Changing investment priorities and risk assessment in European solar finance

Baywa r.e sells 127MW French PV projects repurposing military sites, boosting biodiversity

Terabase raises US$130 million to scale up automated project construction work

Philippines opens tender for 9.4GW of renewable energy and storage

Nigeria to build 1.2GW PV module assembly plant

JA Solar to supply 260MW of TOPCon modules to Exel Solar

Adapture Renewables acquires 110MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado

Osaka Gas, Clean Max form JV to develop 400MW of renewables in India

A Goldi Solar manufacturing facility.
MNRE’s memorandum comes as solar cell and module nameplate capacity comes online across India. Image: Goldi Solar.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has stated that imported wafers would not qualify for classification as ‘domestically produced’.

Under this new domestic content requirement, solar PV cells based on crystalline-silicon technology would be considered to be domestically manufactured only if it used undiffused silicon wafers – also called ‘black wafers’ – produced in India. These wafers are classified under Customs Tariff Head 3818.

On the other hand, imported diffused silicon wafers – also called ‘blue wafer’ – used as raw materials for the manufacturing of solar cells in India would not be considered as domestically manufactured PV cells.

This requirement would apply to programmes or schemes – including tenders and auctions – that have been implemented by the MNRE as it mandates the use of domestically manufactured solar cells and modules.

As highlighted above, this would apply to crystalline silicon technology, as thin-film solar PV modules manufactured in Indian facilities would be eligible to be deployed on solar PV projects under MNRE’s schemes and programmes.

The memorandum was distributed to the solar manufacturers enlisted in the MNRE’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). This list currently only applies to domestically manufactured solar modules, but in December 2024, the MNRE announced that solar cells will be included, starting in June 2026.

Ahead of that announcement in December, the MNRE launched a call in September 2024 for comments on the proposition to add solar cells to the ALMM. This sparked a series of capacity announcements from Indian manufacturers, including Solex Energy, Tata Power, Vikram Solar, Goldi Solar, Alpex Solar, Avaada and Gautam Solar among others.

80GW of solar cell nameplate capacity by 2026

As companies announced capacity additions or expansions, some have also recently commissioned solar cell and module capacity. Last month, a subsidiary of Indian power conglomerate Tata Power commissioned a 4.3GW solar cell and module assembly plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu; Gautam Solar and Waaree commissioned the first phase of their module and solar cell plants, respectively, last month too.

More recently, Goldi Solar launched the country’s ‘first’ AI-powered solar manufacturing line in Gujarat. Solar cell production is planned to begin soon, as the company targets to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 14GW for the manufacturing plant.

Earlier in the week, Avaada commissioned a 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, while it started construction on a 5GW module assembly plant. As more domestic PV capacity comes online and more announcements continue to be made, the government recently showed support for domestic PV manufacturing with provisions in its budget towards the clean energy manufacturing sector.

With more annual nameplate capacity being commissioned across India, the country is accelerating its domestic manufacturing. In October 2024, market research firm Mercom India estimated that the country would reach an annual nameplate capacity of 80GW for solar cells by 2026. This would represent a more than tenfold increase from the nameplate capacity available as of the end of the first half of 2024, which sat at 7.6GW of solar cells produced domestically.

Reaching that goal could not only allow solar manufacturers to cover the needs of the domestic market but also set itself as a possible exporter of module capacity to the US (Premium access).

Image of deal Image JBIC

Osaka Gas, Clean Max form JV to develop 400MW of renewables in India

March 13, 2025
Osaka Gas has partnered with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to form a JV to develop a 400MW renewable energy portfolio in India.
A Juniper Green Energy project.

Juniper commissions 100MW Indian solar project to supply electricity to Bhutan

March 11, 2025
Juniper Green Energy has commissioned a 100MW solar project in India that will supply electricity to the neighbouring country of Bhutan.
An Avaada Group manufacturing plant.

Avaada commissions 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in India

March 10, 2025
Avaada Electro has commissioned a 1.5GW module manufacturing facility in Noida, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Surge in India's Utility-scale Renewable Energy Tender Issuances

India tenders record 73GW utility-scale renewables as challenges arise

March 6, 2025
Despite last year seeing a record 73GW of renewable energy utility-scale tenders, it has also witnessed a rise in undersubscribed tenders
SolarPower Europe launches its Solar Production Equipment report.

SolarPower Europe: 75% of European solar manufacturers focus on downstream products

March 6, 2025
Europe’s solar manufacturing sector heavily favours downstream products such as cells and modules, according to SolarPower Europe.
Perovskite solar cell by Tandem PV

Tandem PV raises US$50 million to commercialise US-made perovskite modules

March 5, 2025
The investment will allow the company to build a commercial-scale perovskite manufacturing plant in the US.

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas
