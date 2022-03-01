Solar Media
News

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Off-Grid, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

News

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

News

Aurora Solar eyes product expansion after closing US$200m funding round

News

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

News

Azure Power making ‘steady improvements’ as operational capacity exceeds 2.5GW

News

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

News

Polysilicon production costs, wafer factory utilisation rates weigh down Daqo Q4 performance

News

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

News
Utility-scale capacity additions made up the vast majority (85%) of all additions. Image: Total Eren.

India added more than 10GW of solar PV in 2021 as the country hit a cumulative installed solar capacity of 49GW by the end of the year, according to research firm Mercom India Research’s latest update on India’s solar sector.

The 10GW of capacity additions made in 2021 represented a 210% increase on the year before. While a part of this could be explained by the COVID-19 pandemic causing a drop in installations, India’s deployment figures had been falling year-on-year since 2017.

Given this, the boost will be welcomed from the country’s solar industry, although upcoming policy changes will cause concern for India’s downstream sector.

The numbers reported by Mercom are slightly lower than deployment figures released by research firm JMK Research in December that stated 11.1GW of solar capacity was added from January to November and also comes in lower than the 13.5GW predicted by researchers Bridge to India (BOI).

Of the 10GW Mercom said was added in 2021, about 8.5GW was utility-scale solar, with the country’s large-scale project pipeline currently standing at 53GW.

While India had a target of deploying 100GW of solar PV by 2022, BOI expects 65GW to be installed by the end of this year. As of Q4 2021, about 27.7GW of solar projects were tendered and are pending auction, Mercom said.

Source: Mercom

Solar PV represented 62% of new power capacity additions, said the report, and accounted for roughly 12.4% of India’s total installed power capacity by the end of last year.

In Q4 2021, Rajasthan was the state with the highest cumulative utility-scale solar installations. It and three other Indian states – Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh – account for more than two-thirds of all solar deployment in the country.

According to data from the country’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), solar now makes up approximately 47% of total renewable energy production, making it the largest contributor followed by wind (38%), bio power (10%) and small hydro (5%).

But a BOI analysis conducted in December 2021 showed that deployment in the country was faltering as high module prices impact project construction.

This situation is likely to be compounded in the short-term as the country introduces a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on solar cells and modules from April this year.

You can read all about the implication of that – and India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme – on the country’s solar manufacturing sector as well as its downstream industry here.  

