India adds 3GW of solar capacity in Q1 as developers stockpile PV modules

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

Editors' Blog, Features

Rajasthan became the first state to install a cumulative of 10GW of large-scale solar PV. Image: Total Eren.

India installed 3GW of solar capacity in the first quarter of the year, a 50% increase from Q1 2021, according to a new report from research firm Mercom India Research.

During Q1 2022 large-scale solar added 2.7GW, a 53% year-over-year increase and accounted for 85% of total installations, with the remaining 15% from rooftop solar.

With the basic customs duty (BCD) taking effect in 1 April 2022, solar modules imports significantly increased with developers stockpiling them ahead of BCD and procured more than 10GW of modules during Q1 2022.

Renewables accounted for nearly 81% of new power capacity added during the first quarter of the year, 68% coming from solar PV.

Rajasthan led solar installations during Q1 2022 and became the first state to pass 10GW of cumulative large-scale solar PV as of March 2022 and accounts for almost a quarter of total installations in India.

Total installed solar capacity in India sits at 52GW, of which around 45GW is from large-scale solar, and according to Mercom’s report total installations for the year will not reach 80GW and miss its 100GW target for this year.

Tenders were halved during Q1 2022 to 5GW compared to last year’s Q1, and is also down 18% from Q4 2021 which sat at 6GW.

PV Tech Premium

Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

May 30, 2022
India’s solar sector is in a tricky place at the moment, with module price inflation, manufacturing incentives and geopolitical events causing disruption to the industry, pushing up average tariffs and lowering returns on solar investments. PV Tech Premium picks apart what is going on behind the scenes.
PV Tech Premium

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

May 25, 2022
Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

May 25, 2022
Module price increases, higher raw material costs and logistical challenges will pull down the return on equity (ROE) for 25GW of India solar projects, with 5GW of those at high risk given when they submitted their bids.

PV Tech Insights: What REPowerEU means for European solar

May 24, 2022
The European Union’s solar strategy has established a 740GWdc deployment target and a raft of supportive measures, but what does it and the REPowerEU plan mean for the industry? PV Tech Insights will answer all of your questions in our upcoming webinar.

Australia’s new prime minister vows to make country ‘renewable energy superpower’

May 23, 2022
Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has pledged to make the country a renewables “superpower” following his Labor Party’s victory in Saturday’s federal election, which ousted predecessor Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition.

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

May 18, 2022
The European Union (EU) has significantly ramped up and brought forward its solar deployment targets as part of its updated REPowerEU strategy, redesigned to combat the bloc’s reliance on fossil fuels, and in particular Russian gas.

